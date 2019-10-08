Close Trump confidante admits impeachment is ‘a mortal threat’ to the president

As impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump bound ahead, the White House has reached out to outside counsel for legal help.

In a segment published Tuesday, CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour sat down with Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and a close friend of Trump’s.

Ruddy said the president was deeply worried—as he should be.

The inquiry is “a mortal threat to [Trump’s] presidency,” said Ruddy. “He certainly should treat it that way.”

Watch: