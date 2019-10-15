CNN buried in scorn for asking final debate question on Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush’s friendship

Viewers lambasted CNN on Tuesday for using its time with Democratic presidential candidates to bring up Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with former President George W. Bush, who is considered to be a war criminal by some Democratic voters.

CNN asked about the friendship at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, where moderator Anderson Cooper put the question to the entire field of candidates — even though no questions had been asked about climate change or China.

FUCKING ELLEN IS GOING TO RUIN THIS TOO #DemDebate — Nick Westrate (@westratenick) October 16, 2019

WE'RE ENDING ON AN ELLEN DEGENERES REFERENCE? #DemDebate — KJ (@KendraJames_) October 16, 2019

This debate is too long… who gives a sh*t about who Ellen’s friends are. This question is so dumb! Ellen is an actor. She holds no public office. Ugh. #DemDebate — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) October 16, 2019

Now Ellen’s in the debate? DRINK! #DemDebate — Carrie La Seur (@claseur) October 16, 2019

Two hours and 45 minutes later, CNN still hasn’t asked about climate change or campaign finance reform. CNN, just now: In the spirit of Ellen Degeneres, “tell us about a friendship that you’ve had that would surprise us.” *shrieks*#DemDebate — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 16, 2019

Ohmyfckingod, no questions about climate or China, but Anderson Cooper closes on a question about Ellen DeGeneres and W. Turning the TV off now. #DemDebate — Goldy (@GoldyHA) October 16, 2019

Seriously? No one asked #DemDebate about #netneutrality or #surveillance or any real questions about foreign policy or criminal justice reform but we're gonna spend the last 20 minutes on "what's your weirdest friendship" and "civility" signaling around Ellen & a war criminal? — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) October 16, 2019

Annnnnd there it is, an Ellen/Bush41 question to close out the #DemDebate. So there will be *no* discussion at all of the existential threat of global #climate change. Zero. There are many important issue worth discussing, but this is surely one of them. Every time. — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) October 16, 2019

ARE WE FUCKING TALKING ABOUT ELLEN DEGENERES TO CANDIDATES FOR THE GOTDAM PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED DAMN STATES?!?!?!?!?!?! #DemDebate #BlackWomenLead — L. Joy Williams (@ljoywilliams) October 16, 2019

Wait… did they really just ask an Ellen question? I can’t. I’m out. #DemDebate — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) October 16, 2019

Ellen going to a baseball game with George W Bush is not what the American people are thinking about when they lack: – healthcare

– education

– medicine

– housing

– clean water CNN is doing a disservice to our country, and frankly they don’t care.#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) October 16, 2019

What a great question from @andersoncooper… describe a friendship you’ve had w/ someone who has different beliefs from you… after @TheEllenShow was criticized sitting next to former President Bush. Wow, I love hearing these answers. What answer resonates with you? #DemDebate — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 16, 2019

Nice job ending this debate on a the fucking Ellen question @cnn … #DemDebate — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) October 16, 2019

The candidate who answers this ridiculous Ellen question with the Dr. Evil monologue from Austin Powers will win the election #DemDebate — Gautam Mukunda (@gmukunda) October 16, 2019

Bush is responsible for the death of 1 M Iraqis because he and his cabal lied to the world about WMDs, not someone who you’d differ with over recycling #DemDebate — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) October 16, 2019

If climate change went to a football game with Ellen, would they finally make it a topic for the #DemDebate? — Olee Fowler (@oleefowler) October 16, 2019

My final tweet about the #DemDebate tonight: Very disappointed #ClimateChange was not mentioned once, but @TheEllenShow's friendship with George W. Bush was. I mean come on forreal. #Goodnight — Nick Barnets (@NickBarnets) October 16, 2019

