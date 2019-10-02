CNN’s Chris Cuomo perfectly explains why Trump refused to answer Ukraine question at press conference

CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a fascinating exchange at the 10 p.m. handoff. The two colleagues and friends typically joke around, but Wednesday that launched into a conversation about the troubling way the president behaved during the press conference with the president of Finland.

“So, this is what the president needs right now,” Lemon began. No one spoke and Cuomo looked around.

“The sound of silence?” Cuomo asked.

“Yes!” Lemon exclaimed. “To just sit in a room and just be quiet.”

“He’s running in circles,” Lemon continued. “Let’s put it this way: he’s mind is running, and running, and running and going. He’s spinning and spinning and spinning and spinning, and he doesn’t know what to do. And, I think, if he just sat and used his quiet for just a couple moments every day, he might have some sort of epiphany or at least some sort of clarity about what he should do and where he should go from here because I don’t think he realizes the gravity of what he is facing. And he keeps spinning himself in, digging himself in deeper and deeper and deeper.”

Lemon went on to say that the erratic behavior he witnessed from the president Wednesday would prompt him to call Cuomo’s family if it was something he witnessed from his colleague.

“I think he’s doing exactly what he knows how to do,” Cuomo said. “What he was taught how to do.”

“That doesn’t mean it’s right,” Lemon said.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, there’s no question about whether or not it’s a proper mode for him to be in as anybody, let alone president of the United States,” continued Cuomo. “But you’re only going to see more of this, not less. What he said to Brian Karem back a little while ago about impeachment is who he is. Compartmentalize, no. You come at me? That’s it. That’s who he is. He will attack everybody who he sees as a threat just like Roy Cohn told him to do, just like he’s done his entire life. He doesn’t always win, but this is what he does.”

Cuomo anticipated all Americans will see is who falls in line and who falls to defend themselves and their own careers.

Watch the video below: