CNN’s Chris Cuomo perfectly explains why Trump refused to answer Ukraine question at press conference
CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a fascinating exchange at the 10 p.m. handoff. The two colleagues and friends typically joke around, but Wednesday that launched into a conversation about the troubling way the president behaved during the press conference with the president of Finland.
“So, this is what the president needs right now,” Lemon began. No one spoke and Cuomo looked around.
“The sound of silence?” Cuomo asked.
“Yes!” Lemon exclaimed. “To just sit in a room and just be quiet.”
“He’s running in circles,” Lemon continued. “Let’s put it this way: he’s mind is running, and running, and running and going. He’s spinning and spinning and spinning and spinning, and he doesn’t know what to do. And, I think, if he just sat and used his quiet for just a couple moments every day, he might have some sort of epiphany or at least some sort of clarity about what he should do and where he should go from here because I don’t think he realizes the gravity of what he is facing. And he keeps spinning himself in, digging himself in deeper and deeper and deeper.”
Lemon went on to say that the erratic behavior he witnessed from the president Wednesday would prompt him to call Cuomo’s family if it was something he witnessed from his colleague.
“I think he’s doing exactly what he knows how to do,” Cuomo said. “What he was taught how to do.”
“That doesn’t mean it’s right,” Lemon said.
“Oh, no, no, no, no, there’s no question about whether or not it’s a proper mode for him to be in as anybody, let alone president of the United States,” continued Cuomo. “But you’re only going to see more of this, not less. What he said to Brian Karem back a little while ago about impeachment is who he is. Compartmentalize, no. You come at me? That’s it. That’s who he is. He will attack everybody who he sees as a threat just like Roy Cohn told him to do, just like he’s done his entire life. He doesn’t always win, but this is what he does.”
Cuomo anticipated all Americans will see is who falls in line and who falls to defend themselves and their own careers.
When new leaders took over the UK and Australia Trump demanded they denounce his Russia investigation
In a quick report Wednesday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins explained that President Donald Trump saw a unique opportunity to usher in more allies to his fight against the investigations into his scandals.
In a briefing to Anderson Cooper, Collins explained that when the two new leaders took over in the United Kingdom and in Australia, Trump called to demand they denounce the Russia investigation.
"Not only did President Trump reach out to the Australian prime minister about working with the attorney general to investigate the beginnings of the Russia investigation, he also placed a call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping he could do the same," she explained. "Basically, when these two world leaders got into office, President Trump didn’t just see it as a diplomatic opening, he saw it as a political one. One where he could potentially achieve this goal of discrediting the Russia investigation."
‘We’re seeing the real Donald Trump’: John Dean discusses how impeachment is unraveling the president
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," a CNN panel dived into President Donald Trump's latest bout of erratic behavior — and how the prospect of a looming impeachment inquiry is making him come apart more than ever.
"Trump has been doing this since the outset of his presidency, and when I read some biographies on him, he's been doing this his entire life, ever since his mother caught him in the cookie jar," said former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. "This is his tactic and this is his response. He doesn't — he can control it to some degree, but some degree he can't, so it's hard to say whether it's strategic and tactical or whether it's just his emotional reaction, but that's what we're seeing. We're seeing the real Donald Trump, and the impeachment proceeding is showing him for who he is, as is often said about the presidency and it's a place where it will show both your strengths and your weaknesses. And we're seeing that there are more weaknesses in Donald Trump than there are strengths."
Republicans in disarray as Trump latches onto ‘any shiny object’ to distract from impeachment: CNN correspondent
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Dana Bash broke down how President Donald Trump is failing to control the narrative of the Ukraine scandal — and how Republicans are struggling whenever they try to do so.
"You remember during the Russia investigation, the president successfully set the narrative by calling it a 'hoax' and a 'witch hunt,'" said Bash. "He's trying to do the same thing now, but some Republicans on Capitol Hill tell us that this is different. That they are very worried that the president, and even some top White House aides, don't get that. What you mostly hear from congressional Republicans on impeachment is the sound of silence. GOP sources tell CNN they have a good reason for that, fear. They have no idea what else House Democrats' investigation will uncover. Along with the GOP fear, frustration with the president. Performances like today's in the Oval Office."