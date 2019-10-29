CNN’s Sean Duffy smears impeachment witness Vindman — and suggests he has dual loyalty to Ukraine
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the director of European affairs at the National Security Council (NSC), is set to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about his objections to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
As such, the president’s defenders are rushing to launch a smear campaign against him by claiming without evidence that he has some kind of dual loyalty to the Ukrainian government.
Hours after Fox News host Laura Ingraham accused the Ukrainian-born Vindman of being a double agent, former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) went on CNN to question his loyalty to the United States.
During an interview with host John Berman, Duffy argued that Vindman might not be the most trustworthy witness because he was born in Ukraine before his family moved to the United States when he was three years old.
Duffy said this made him wonder if Vindman really had America’s best interests at heart.
“It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense,” Duffy said. “I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy… we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from… he has an affinity for the Ukraine.”
Berman at this point grew incredulous.
“I’m sorry, are you saying that you would put Irish defense over U.S. defense?” he asked. “Is that what you’re saying?”
Watch the video below.
Sean Duffy on CNN on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy … we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from … he has an affinity for the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dlsYlTnCwR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019
