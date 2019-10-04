Conservative stalwart blasts Pence for betraying ‘his most important duty as vice president’
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Friday, political commentator and former speech writer for George W. Bush, David Frum, recalled how then-Vice President Gerald Ford’s “intact reputation” in the wake of Richard Nixon’s resignation after Watergate “enabled Congress and the country to turn the page definitively in August 1974.” According to Frum, the current Vice President of the United States isn’t living up to that standard. In fact, Trump is determined to “implicate as many members of his administration as possible in his scandal,” with Mike Pence “heading the list.”
Frum writes that the current scandal enveloping the White House is “worse than Watergate” because “Watergate did not betray the national-security interests of the United States,” and as recent reporting has revealed, Trump has “repeatedly involved” Pence in his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents at the expense of U.S. foreign policy. Frum says that if Trump is ever removed from office, “there would be no Ford to put in his place, only a vice president who participated in Trump’s dirty schemes.”
“The country needed Pence to keep himself clean, as Ford did, and instead—whether out of raw ambition or some weak personal impulse to subservience—Pence plunged into the deepest ooze of the mud,” Frum writes. “Maybe he struggled to keep his distance, maybe he obeyed only reluctantly, or maybe he eagerly volunteered to ingratiate himself with his crooked boss. That part of the story will all come out.”
Frum concludes that Pence “betrayed his most important duty as vice president,” which was to be prepared to take over the highest office in the land at a moment’s notice, but he’s “as much a part of the problem” as Trump is.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Giuliani blew off Ukraine offer of a generic anti-corruption statement while digging for Biden dirt: Volker
According to a new report from the New York Times, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed out of hand an offer from the government of Ukraine attacking corruption while he was making overtures for harmful information on former Vice President Joe Biden.
The report states that former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker addressed efforts made by the attorney representing President Donald Trump, adding that he interfered with negotiations as Ukraine officials were seeking the release of U.S. foreign aid.
Breaking Banner
Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony
As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president's political opponent.
On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker's planned remarks. He insisted that he "focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.
Pompeo warns of ‘Russian bots’ and ‘Chinese bribes’ in the Balkans
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned against the "malign" influence of Russian trolls and Chinese investment during a brief tour through the Western Balkans on Friday.
Washington frequently accuses Moscow of meddling in the region that sits the outskirts of the European Union.
China has also become a target for US ire because of its growing investment in the Balkans, even if the EU remains the dominant economic force.
Speaking in North Macedonia after an earlier visit to Montenegro, Pompeo warned that the country must "take firm measures to resist and defend against malign influences."