Constitutional scholar issues dire warning: Impeach Trump or our democracy ‘will fail’
A constitutional scholar tells CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that American democracy is in real danger of failing if the House of Representatives fails to impeach President Donald Trump.
In a clip aired on CNN Friday morning, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman tells Zakaria that the mechanics of the Constitution make it clear that impeachment is the sole way an American president can be held accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors.
In particular, Feldman says that he believes it is wildly implausible to argue that Trump was not seeking a thing of personal value from Ukraine when he asked its government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
“It’s extremely clear that it is a quid pro quo,” he said. “It’s laughable to think that the president was not trying to gain personally by investigating Joe Biden.”
Feldman then outlines the perils of letting such corrupt behavior go unchecked.
“It’s absolutely essential to our entire constitutional structure that if the president abuses his power, Congress has to check the president’s actions,” he said. “It’s the only branch with that authority and responsibility and it’s fundamentally what the impeachment process is for.”
Not exercising that power at this time, Feldman said, means that “the Constitution will fail.”
Watch the video below.
Rick Santorum slammed by conservative Max Boot in CNN clash over ‘loyal lickspittles’ for Trump
A CNN panel featuring both former Republican Senator Rick Santorum and conservative columnist Max Boot grew heated on Friday morning on the topic of the GOP lawmakers storming a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday, with Boot calling the GOP lawmakers "loyal lickspittles" for the president.
With "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota moderating, the two conservatives went toe-to-toe in the combative segment.
"Look, I think there's a lot of frustration on the Republican side about the way the Democrats are conducting this," Santorum began. "It's a purely political exercise on the part of the Democrats. I mean, they are not following what would be the normal course of an impeachment process and I think their objective is purely political. I don't think they really believe that they're going to impeach -- well, they're going to impeach him -- but that this president will be convicted in the Senate. So they're seeing this as a political exercise and controlling it like a political exercise and the Republican response is if they're going to treat this as a political exercise, we will too."
‘I am asking you a direct question’: CNN reporter corners evasive White House adviser on Trump trade talks
Even when he was facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump openly recommended that the Chinese government investigate the Bidens. This week, CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro if it was appropriate for Trump to ask the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens when trade discussions were taking place — and Sciutto got a very evasive non-answer.
National security official expected to back up Ukraine envoy’s quid pro quo allegations against Trump: CNN
On Thursday, CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported that senior national security official Tim Morrison, who has advised the administration on Europe and Russia, is expected to corroborate claims by Ukrainian envoy William Taylor that President Donald Trump made assistance to Ukraine conditional on investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.
"What we are told, our team is told from multiple sources that he is expected to corroborate a key elements of Bill Taylor's testimony from earlier this week when the top diplomat from Ukraine had testified that the president had withheld vital military aid in exchange for pushing for an investigation or for the Ukrainians to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens," said Raju. "Morrison's name is important, because he is cited about 15 times throughout that opening statement from Bill Taylor. And Bill Taylor had referenced multiple conversations that they had about why the aid had been withheld, concerns that the diplomats had, that Taylor had about the aid being withheld."