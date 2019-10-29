Convicted Trump aide to run for ex-Rep. Katie Hill’s seat after she was forced out by revenge porn attack
Convicted former Donald Trump advisor George Papadopoulos has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California as a Republican.
Papadopoulos is running for the state’s 25th congressional district, which will be an open seat following the announcement by Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) that she will not run for re-election after being targeted with revenge porn.
ADVERTISEMENT
In October of 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to make false statements to the FBI. He served twelve days in a federal prison.
Trump has said his former advisor was just a “coffee boy.”
NEW FEC F1#CA25
George Papadopoulos for Congresshttps://t.co/jN6TVudMgT pic.twitter.com/iWXBr0trCW
— CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) October 29, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: