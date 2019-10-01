Corey Lewandowski reconsidering his reconsideration of running for Senate in New Hampshire

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski issued multiple conflicting statements on Tuesday as to whether he would run for the United States Senate in New Hampshire in 2020.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on the radio show, “New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath,” Lewandowski said “it’s fair” to say he is reconsidering a Senate bid.

“As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected,” Lewandowski said. “That’s a top priority.”

Lewandowski flip-flopped on the question within hours.

“I am not reconsidering anything. My decision matrix is the same as it always has been,” Lewandowski told WMUR-TV.

If he did run and became the GOP nominee, he would face incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the 2020 general election.