‘Could be bribery’: Election law expert says Trump’s impeachment scheme could be a felony
President Donald Trump latest defense against impeachment has been to shower Republican senators with campaign cash.
Rick Hansen, a law professor at UC Irvine and expert in campaign finance law, said the transaction could be charged as bribery.
”Offering a thing of value (campaign money) in exchange for an official act (a Senator voting for or against impeachment) could be bribery,” Hansen noted.
Bribery is a felony offense.
Offering a thing of value (campaign money) in exchange for an official act (a Senator voting for or against impeachment) could be bribery. https://t.co/RlX0M9WKJw
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 31, 2019
