‘Could be bribery’: Election law expert says Trump’s impeachment scheme could be a felony

Published

27 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump latest defense against impeachment has been to shower Republican senators with campaign cash.

Rick Hansen, a law professor at UC Irvine and expert in campaign finance law, said the transaction could be charged as bribery.

”Offering a thing of value (campaign money) in exchange for an official act (a Senator voting for or against impeachment) could be bribery,” Hansen noted.

Bribery is a felony offense.

Federal judge calls BS on White House trying to censor staffers in hearings

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has demanded that White House staffers and appointees cannot and should not cooperate with Congress, appear in hearings or turn over any documents subpoenaed by House committees. But a federal judge is stepping in.

According to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. today, refuted the White House's efforts to control what officials and former officials say when subpoenaed.

“We don’t live in a world where your status as a former executive branch official somehow shields you or prevents you from giving information,” the judge told the Trump administration.

Trump-loving evangelicals whine about the unfairness of impeachment: ‘We represent a third of the country!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Evangelical leaders this week told President Donald Trump that they feel as though they are getting impeached alongside him, as they view House Democrats' impeachment inquiry as an attack on their interests.

McClatchy reports that Johnnie Moore, a member of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, told the president during a White House meeting that "they're trying to impeach us."

Moore told McClatchy that evangelicals deserve to have Trump remain in office because they "represent a third of the country in some form." Moore added that "in a democracy, our voice matters, and our voice deserves representation in the public square."

