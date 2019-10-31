‘Could be bribery’: Election law expert says Trump’s impeachment scheme could be a felony

President Donald Trump latest defense against impeachment has been to shower Republican senators with campaign cash.

Rick Hansen, a law professor at UC Irvine and expert in campaign finance law, said the transaction could be charged as bribery.

”Offering a thing of value (campaign money) in exchange for an official act (a Senator voting for or against impeachment) could be bribery,” Hansen noted.

Bribery is a felony offense.

