Quantcast
Connect with us

Court of Appeals issues emergency order blocking Congress from obtaining Mueller grand jury documents

Published

6 mins ago

on

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency order on Tuesday blocking Congress from obtaining grand jury materials from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The order was issued by a three-judge panel, all of whom were appointed by President Barack Obama.

A federal judge had ordered the release of the material to the House Judiciary Committee, but the stay from the Appeals Court will block that order pending appeal from the Department of Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bromwhich, who served as Inspector General of the Department of Justice, said the House of Representatives had a good chance of quickly prevailing after looking at the judges who will be hearing the appeal.

“If this is the panel that decides the case on the merits, DOJ’s ‘victory’ will be short-lived,” Bromwich said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Court of Appeals issues emergency order blocking Congress from obtaining Mueller grand jury documents

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Convicted Trump aide to run for ex-Rep. Katie Hill’s seat after she was forced out by revenge porn attack

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Convicted former Donald Trump advisor George Papadopoulos has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California as a Republican.

Papadopoulos is running for the state's 25th congressional district, which will be an open seat following the announcement by Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) that she will not run for re-election after being targeted with revenge porn.

In October of 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to make false statements to the FBI. He served twelve days in a federal prison.

Trump has said his former advisor was just a "coffee boy."

https://twitter.com/CATargetBot/status/1189300436316102657

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lt Col Vindman’s testimony caused ‘nightmare scenario’ for Trump as impeachment ramps up

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday blasted attacks on Fox News against National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

"We long abandoned the practice asking where the bottom is for Donald Trump and supporters in Congress, but we may finally have an answer. Today as decorated combat veteran Alexander Vindman -- who works as the top Ukraine expert at the White House -- headed to Capitol Hill to testify in the impeachment investigation into Donald Trump," Wallace reported.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image