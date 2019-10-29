Court of Appeals issues emergency order blocking Congress from obtaining Mueller grand jury documents

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency order on Tuesday blocking Congress from obtaining grand jury materials from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The order was issued by a three-judge panel, all of whom were appointed by President Barack Obama.

A federal judge had ordered the release of the material to the House Judiciary Committee, but the stay from the Appeals Court will block that order pending appeal from the Department of Justice.

Michael Bromwhich, who served as Inspector General of the Department of Justice, said the House of Representatives had a good chance of quickly prevailing after looking at the judges who will be hearing the appeal.

“If this is the panel that decides the case on the merits, DOJ’s ‘victory’ will be short-lived,” Bromwich said.

