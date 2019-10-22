DC Circuit Court schedules Dec. 9 hearing for arguments in ‘phony’ Emoluments Clause case

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the Emoluments Clause case against President Donald Trump that is being backed by Democratic lawmakers.

According to Politico’s Josh Gorestein, the hearing will take place Dec. 9 before a three-judge panel.

Democratic lawmakers have already told the court that the president “has a financial interest in vast business holdings around the world that engage in dealings with foreign governments and receive benefits from those governments.”

Gorestein also noted that a second emoluments case will be considered by the Fourth Circuit several days later.

On Monday, Trump insisted that the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution is “phony.”

