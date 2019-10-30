Dem member rips GOP whining for more control: ‘I invite you to the L.A. County fair where everything is fair’

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) reminded Republican members of a key committee that they are the minority party and don’t deserve equal control of impeachment proceedings.

At a House Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, Republicans offered amendment after amendment designed to give the White House and the minority party “fair” rights regarding the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Torres, who had been quiet, eventually spoke out against the Republican amendments.

“If you take, what a secret is when you take a transcript of a telephone call and you are so worried about the content and the words that came out of the person’s mouth that you have to hide it in a secret file, that’s offensive,” she said, referring to Trump’s alleged corruption. “We will continue to give the minority the same rights to question witnesses as the majority.”

She continued: “Now, I understand that there is a lot of pent up anger from some Republican members who feel that they have been shut out of participating in these classified briefings. Well, every member of Congress can’t serve on [the House Intelligence Committee]. Folks based on trust and responsibility have been assigned to serve on this highly classified committee.”

“So if you’re angry that your leader did not allow you to sit on this committee, so that you can participate in a process that you want to make a political process, I’m sorry for you,” Torres added. “There is nothing in this resolution that is going to make you feel better. And if you would like fair about that process, then I want to invite you to the L.A. County fair where everything is fair. I yield back.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.