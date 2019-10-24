Democrat Katie Hill demands right-wing British tabloid remove nude photos

On Thursday, lawyers representing Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the right-wing British tabloid, the Daily Mail, demanding that they remove nude pictures of her.

“You have also exposed your publication to grave legal consequences for California has some of the strongest criminal laws in the United States against the secretive generation and distribution of private, sexual images,” wrote the attorneys. They also called the Mail’s characterization of one of Hill’s tattoos as a Nazi symbol “false and defamatory.”

California has among the nation’s toughest laws against so-called “revenge porn,” or the posting of sexual photographs of people without their consent to cause them reputational harm.