Democrats rapidly respond to White House stonewalling with new subpoena

Democrats in Congress on Tuesday subpoenaed Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland after his scheduled testimony was blocked by the Trump administration.

The letter was sent by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

““These actions appear to be part of the White House’s effort to obstruct the impeachment inquiry and to cover up President Trump’s misconduct from Congress and the American people. Ambassador Sondland’s testimony and documents are vital, and that is precisely why the Administration is now blocking his testimony and withholding his documents,” the three wrote.