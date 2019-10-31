Dems to get more impeachment ammo from new Ukraine documents handed over by State Department
The State Department will turn over documents related to President Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against the Ukrainian government, giving Democrats extra ammunition in their impeachment inquiry targeting the President, Yahoo News reports.
The move comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed this spring by the progressive watchdog group America Oversight, which was in response to Trump’s firing of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch. According to an agreement between the State Department and American Oversight, the documents will be turned over by November 22.
As Yahoo News reports, the documents to be turned over will include communications between department officials and Trump’s inner circle, in particular Rudolph Giuliani, who is believed to have run a “shadow” foreign policy towards Ukraine.
Featured image via Shutterstock
McConnell’s support in Kentucky has cratered since he attached himself to Trump — and now his seat could be on the line
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may have put himself in a box by becoming one of Donald Trump's most vociferous defenders which has, in turn caused his popularity to collapse in his home state and made his re-election prospects dicey.
According to a column by the Daily Beast's Margaret Carlson, new state polling shows support for McConnell -- the longest-serving U.S. senator for Kentucky in history -- at historic lows.
‘Astoundingly, historically weak’: Conservative legal scholar stunned by Trump’s flailing impeachment defense
Jack Goldsmith, a former assistant attorney general who served under President George W. Bush, found himself shocked at the weakness of President Donald Trump's defense against the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.
Goldsmith, who is a senior fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution and a professor at Harvard Law School, wrote on Twitter Thursday that the Trump White House is completely flailing in its efforts to halt impeachment from barreling through the House of Representatives.
Justin Amash warns GOP: Your ‘disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses’ of Trump will take you down with him
On Thursday, as House Democrats prepared to vote on the formal resolution codifying the rules of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) took to Twitter to warn his former Republican colleagues that their defenses of Trump today will be poorly judged by future generations:
This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name. To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.