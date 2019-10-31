Dems to get more impeachment ammo from new Ukraine documents handed over by State Department

The State Department will turn over documents related to President Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against the Ukrainian government, giving Democrats extra ammunition in their impeachment inquiry targeting the President, Yahoo News reports.

The move comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed this spring by the progressive watchdog group America Oversight, which was in response to Trump’s firing of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch. According to an agreement between the State Department and American Oversight, the documents will be turned over by November 22.

As Yahoo News reports, the documents to be turned over will include communications between department officials and Trump’s inner circle, in particular Rudolph Giuliani, who is believed to have run a “shadow” foreign policy towards Ukraine.

