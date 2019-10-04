Quantcast
‘Denying the undeniable’: GOP strategist says the party will stick with Trump despite ‘pretty damning’ texts

Published

1 min ago

on

A Republican strategist has told CNBC’s John Harwood that he believes GOP politicians are going to stand by President Donald Trump — despite admitting that the recently released text messages about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents are “pretty damning.”

As the GOP strategist explains to Harwood, “we have some people who have gotten very good at denying the undeniable,” which means they will simply brush aside any questions about the texts as fake news.

“If it is remotely possible to interpret the exchange any other way,” the strategist adds. “They will do so.”

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Friday became the first Republican in the House of Representatives to call out the president for asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and he called the president’s actions “terrible.”

Most other elected GOP officials, however, have so far either remained silent or said they support the president inviting foreign powers to interfere in American presidential elections.

