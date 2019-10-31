Devin Nunes gives bonkers statement denouncing impeachment: ‘What we’re seeing is like a cult!’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered an unhinged attack on House Democrats’ efforts to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

In his speech, Nunes accused Democrats of working to “manufacture a crime” to impeach Trump from the moment he was elected and then falsely claimed that they only want to impeach him because “they don’t like the way he talks to foreign leaders.”

Nunes then dialed the rhetoric up even further by comparing Democrats to a cult.

“What we’re seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF right now is like a cult!” he charged. “These are a group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another. And the media are the cult followers.”

