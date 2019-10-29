Devin Nunes loses it on Fox News — accuses reporters of being ‘assassins’ for spreading ‘Ukraine hoax’
Speaking on Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight this Monday, former House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) declared that he won’t speak to the press on the subject of the “Ukraine hoax” because they are “assassins.”
Starting out the segment, host Tucker Carlson claimed that the press is trying to silence anyone who is “asking questions” about Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. According to Nunes, it’s even worse than that. “You have all the conspiracy theories, [reporters] are chasing daily conspiracy theories on this Ukraine hoax,” Nunes said.
“When I walk down the hall, I have to continuously tell these reporters that ‘Look, I’m not going to tell you in this lifetime or the next,’” Nunes continued. “Because these aren’t real reporters. They are assassins. They are assassins that are taking information from the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee and they are spreading it out there.”
Carlson agreed, calling the press “DNC operatives.”
Records reveal the staggering amount of money Trump-owned businesses have raked in by doing business with Trump’s campaign and Republicans
The words “conflict of interest” often come up in connection with President Donald Trump, who hasn’t been shy about encouraging the use of Trump properties for political events. And an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics shows just how profitable that encouragement has been for the president.
HuffPost’s Mary Papenfuss reports that according to the Center’s analysis of federal election spending records, Trump’s political campaigns and associated committees have spent roughly $16.8 million at his businesses since he launched his 2016 presidential campaign. The analysis was based on spending reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Republicans would smear Jesus as a ‘deep state Obama hack’ for testifying against Trump: Conservative commentator
The news had barely dropped that National Security Council strategist and decorated war veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman planned to testify to President Donald Trump's improper demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that GOP lawmakers and commentators began attacking his patriotism and allegiance to country.
On Tuesday, conservative CNN commentator S. E. Cupp sharply criticized Trump's defenders, suggesting facetiously that they would drag Jesus Christ through the mud if he was a witness in the impeachment investigation:
Trump administration Bible teacher agreed to talk at Nicaraguan ‘celebration of Marxist revolution’ in bizarre quid pro quo
Ralph Drollinger, the man who serves as the Bible study leader in President Donald Trump's White House, recently agreed to give a talk at a Marxist revolution celebration being held by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
A New York Times profile reveals that Drollinger has been planning a trip to Nicaragua with the goal of getting Ortega "to sign off on a recommendation for the leader of a new Capitol Ministries Managua Bible study," which would make the country the 24th to have one a Drollinger-backed Bible study program in its capital city.