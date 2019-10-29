Devin Nunes loses it on Fox News — accuses reporters of being ‘assassins’ for spreading ‘Ukraine hoax’

Speaking on Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight this Monday, former House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) declared that he won’t speak to the press on the subject of the “Ukraine hoax” because they are “assassins.”

Starting out the segment, host Tucker Carlson claimed that the press is trying to silence anyone who is “asking questions” about Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. According to Nunes, it’s even worse than that. “You have all the conspiracy theories, [reporters] are chasing daily conspiracy theories on this Ukraine hoax,” Nunes said.

“When I walk down the hall, I have to continuously tell these reporters that ‘Look, I’m not going to tell you in this lifetime or the next,’” Nunes continued. “Because these aren’t real reporters. They are assassins. They are assassins that are taking information from the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee and they are spreading it out there.”

Carlson agreed, calling the press “DNC operatives.”

Watch the segment below, via the Daily Beast: