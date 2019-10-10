‘Disgusted’ former Bush DOJ official torches fellow Republicans for standing by Trump’s ‘horrendous behavior’

Don Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, absolutely tore into his fellow Republicans for continuing to stand by President Donald Trump and his lawless actions.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Ayer said he found it “inexplicable” that the GOP was continuing to back the president even as he has openly lobbied for foreign governments to investigate his political opponents.
“I am disgusted by the conduct of Republican senators who pose as reputable people, but shamelessly hide under rocks instead of calling out the president’s horrendous behavior as the gross misconduct that they know it to be,” he said.
Ayer went on to say that very few Republicans are actually defending Trump’s actions, but have instead decided to “put their heads down and don’t talk about it.”
Ayer was one of 16 prominent Republican attorneys this week who signed a letter outlining the conservative case for an impeachment inquiry against the president. Others who signed the letter include George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Stuart M. Gerson, an attorney who also served during the George H.W. Bush administration.
