‘Do us a favor’: 4-page Pelosi fact sheet uses Trump’s own words to make case for impeachment

The document comes as polls show growing public support for impeaching and removing the president.

As House Democrats work to make the case for impeachment to the U.S. public, Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday released a four-page fact sheet outlining how President Donald Trump “betrayed his oath of office” for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document’s three sections—titled “The Shakedown,” “The Pressure Campaign,” and “The Cover Up”—use the words of Trump and members of his administration to build a cumulative case that the president has abused his power and should be impeached.

“In recent weeks, the nation has learned more about how President Trump abused the power of the presidency by using multiple levers of government—from Vice President Pence to the State Department, including Secretary Mike Pompeo, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, and Ambassador Kurt Volker—to advance a scheme to undermine our 2020 elections for his political gain, and then to obstruct the congressional inquiry into that scheme,” the document states.

The fact sheet opens with a now-infamous line from Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which sparked the whistleblower complaint that ultimately led Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment probe last month.

“I would like you to do us a favor, though,” Trump said before asking Zelensky to open a probe into Biden and his son Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the fact sheet:

Recent polls have indicate growing public support for impeaching Trump, who called House Democrats’ inquiry “a lynching” in a tweet Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A CNN survey out Tuesday found that 50 percent of Americans support impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

The survey, the news outlet noted, represents “a new high in CNN polling on the topic and the first time that support for impeachment and removal has significantly outpaced opposition.”