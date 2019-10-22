‘Do us a favor’: 4-page Pelosi fact sheet uses Trump’s own words to make case for impeachment
The document comes as polls show growing public support for impeaching and removing the president.
As House Democrats work to make the case for impeachment to the U.S. public, Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday released a four-page fact sheet outlining how President Donald Trump “betrayed his oath of office” for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
The document’s three sections—titled “The Shakedown,” “The Pressure Campaign,” and “The Cover Up”—use the words of Trump and members of his administration to build a cumulative case that the president has abused his power and should be impeached.
“In recent weeks, the nation has learned more about how President Trump abused the power of the presidency by using multiple levers of government—from Vice President Pence to the State Department, including Secretary Mike Pompeo, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, and Ambassador Kurt Volker—to advance a scheme to undermine our 2020 elections for his political gain, and then to obstruct the congressional inquiry into that scheme,” the document states.
The fact sheet opens with a now-infamous line from Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which sparked the whistleblower complaint that ultimately led Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment probe last month.
“I would like you to do us a favor, though,” Trump said before asking Zelensky to open a probe into Biden and his son Hunter.
Recent polls have indicate growing public support for impeaching Trump, who called House Democrats’ inquiry “a lynching” in a tweet Tuesday morning.
A CNN survey out Tuesday found that 50 percent of Americans support impeaching Trump and removing him from office.
The survey, the news outlet noted, represents “a new high in CNN polling on the topic and the first time that support for impeachment and removal has significantly outpaced opposition.”
‘This is just cruelty and exclusion’: Amid Trump’s attack on poor, one million fewer kids receiving Medicaid and CHIP
"This is not people reaching self-sufficiency," warned Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
The Trump administration's aggressive efforts to monitor who is benefiting from government assistance programs have had what critics say is their desired effect—pushing more than a million children off Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program in less than two years.
Between December 2017 and June 2019, according to the New York Times, about three percent of children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP were dropped from the program.
Ukraine ambassador Taylor reveals quid pro quo evidence in Trump impeachment: ‘Most thorough account so far’
The Ukraine ambassador testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told him that foreign aid was being held up for political reasons.
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified that Sondland revealed to him that military aid to the American ally was being held up by the White House to pressure the foreign country to publicly announce a corruption investigation.
That investigation was considered to be helpful to President Donald Trump's election, sources from both parties said of Taylor's testimony.
“Eyebrows frozen raised,” a source in the room said. "(It is the) most thorough account of everything so far."
‘I’m in charge of the Hatch Act’: Trump barked at ‘weak’ chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — in a room full of aides
The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”
In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.