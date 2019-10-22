DOJ is ‘aiding and abetting’ the Ukraine conspiracy — because they know it goes to the top: Nixon’s John Dean
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean said that President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal has all the makings of a criminal conspiracy — and that the Justice Department needs to immediately investigate the actors in the Ukraine conspiracy.
“John, I want to read you part of what [EU] Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland said during his testimony last week,” said Cooper. “He said, ‘Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong. Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong. I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings.’ Now, according to Taylor’s testimony today, I mean that’s exactly what he did at the behest of President Trump.”
“Certainly sounds that way, Anderson,” said Dean, who accepted a plea bargain in the Watergate scandal. “But what we have here to me is most striking about Taylor’s testimony, he’s describing a conspiracy that’s in operation. And they — he gets a little bit of information about what is actually going on, but he certainly doesn’t become a co-conspirator and doesn’t like what he learns about that conspiracy. So I think that it’s also striking that the Justice Department is ignoring this whole conspiracy, which is in a sense is still ongoing. If it’s not ended soon we’ll know. But I suspect that it’s winding up at this point. Anyway, it’s devastating testimony. Sondland has problems. He has to come in and either recant or he may be prosecuted.”
“Do you think the Justice Department should investigate, I mean in what way?” asked Cooper.
“Well, they — when they — when this case was referred initially they took a pass, saying they don’t see anything amiss here. That’s just — that’s absurd,” said Dean. “Their not investigating is almost aiding and abetting the conspiracy. The fact that Barr knows they are not investigating it and turned it down. It got turned down apparently at the assistant attorney general level in the criminal division, and did it obviously because they knew the center of the conspiracy is the president of the United States, just like the Watergate cover-up.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Reality is hard to ignore’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo clashes with GOP congressman over Ukraine testimony
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo traded barbs with Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who tried to claim there was no evidence Trump committed any wrongdoing in Ukraine — and was repeatedly smacked down.
"What this was was an opening statement with no cross-examination," said Mullin. "What I was told by my Republican colleagues, John Radcliffe tore this apart piece by piece in less than two minutes. We don't know this because it's not open and transparent."
"This is the investigation, though. Just to make it clear for the audience," said Cuomo. "You don't usually get, as a defendant, a team in there to help new an investigation. But Republicans are there and you asked him to take the job as a lifelong Republican."
CNN
DOJ is ‘aiding and abetting’ the Ukraine conspiracy — because they know it goes to the top: Nixon’s John Dean
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean said that President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal has all the makings of a criminal conspiracy — and that the Justice Department needs to immediately investigate the actors in the Ukraine conspiracy.
"John, I want to read you part of what [EU] Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland said during his testimony last week," said Cooper. "He said, 'Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong. Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong. I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings.' Now, according to Taylor’s testimony today, I mean that’s exactly what he did at the behest of President Trump."
CNN
Sondland’s ‘clueless’ denials of a quid pro quo look worse than ever after today’s testimony: CNN’s Toobin
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told host Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Bill Taylor more or less wrecked any credibility that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland had in his denials of a Ukraine quid pro quo.
"Let me read a portion of his opening statement," said Blitzer. "He writes this: Ambassador Sondland told me that President Trump told him he wants President Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma, the gas and oil company that Hunter Biden was on the board of, and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. Then he said this, I'm quoting: Ambassador Sondland said everything was dependent on such an announcement including security assistance. He said that President Trump wanted Zelensky in a public box by making a public statement by ordering such investigations. That's clearly a quid pro quo."