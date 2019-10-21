Quantcast
‘Donald Trump cuts and runs’: GOP strategist rips the White House ‘profound security threat’ to the US

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blasted President Donald Trump for “cutting and running” during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace.

“Where are we?” Wallace asked.

“We’re in trouble,” Schmidt replied.

“You see America in retreat. Literally,” he explained. “With those trucks driving out of hard-won territory precipitously with no care to have the withdrawals done.”

“The U.S.-led liberal global order that emerged out of the Second World War that was architected by FDR, Trump is dismantling it. What you heard was rhetoric today that could have been straight out of the 1930s, from the era of isolationism, that led to the world’s greatest tragedy,” he argued. “What came after that was the United States filling the role as the world’s indispensable nation. And we are clearly deeply in an hour of retreat on that front. And we don’t know what the consequences of that are five years from now, ten years from now, fifteen years from now. But we will be feeling it for a long time.”

“Before Donald Trump we would have understood the concept of national honor, that we don’t cut and run on our allies, the people that fought with us, that United States foreign policy is not built on transactions, it’s built on values,” Schmidt said. “And all of a sudden Donald Trump cuts and runs on the Kurds, puts the Kurds into an alliance with Tehran and with Assad because it’s the only place they can go.”

Watch:

