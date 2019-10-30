Donald Trump has sold out America by putting his own interests ahead of the country’s in these 6 ways
One of Donald Trump’s main campaign promises was to put “America First” and defend American interests above all else. It was a theme that riled up his base at rallies across the country, but this has turned out to be yet another big lie.
At every turn, he has sold out America for his own personal interest. Instead of putting America first, here are 6 ways Donald Trump has put himself first:
1) He has encouraged foreign powers to interfere in our democracy. Trump is using the power of the presidency to encourage foreign leaders to interfere in our elections – asking the President of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political opponents in exchange for military aid. He has also publicly called on Russia and China to investigate his political opponents.
2) He receives money from foreign governments through his hotels and real estate business. Since taking office, representatives of at least 22 foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Russia, have spent money at properties owned by the Trump Organization. These payments are clear violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which forbids the president from accepting anything of value from foreign governments. Trump had even planned to host next year’s G-7 meeting at his Doral golf resort, in Florida, but this brazen corruption was apparently too much even for his supporters in Congress.
3) He is making foreign policy on the basis of where his business is located around the world. The simplest explanation for why he cozies up to Turkey’s dictator Recep Erdogan, even withdrawing US troops from the Syrian border, is the Trump Towers Istanbul is his first and only office and residential building in Europe, and businesses linked to the Turkish government are also major patrons of the Trump Organization.
4) He has called on foreign powers to investigate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who concluded that Trump’s campaign sought help from Russia during the 2016 election. The Trump administration has encouraged officials in Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom to investigate details of Mueller’s investigation in an effort to discredit his report.
5) He is favoring authoritarian regimes around the world, turning his back on America’s allies. Beyond Turkey’s Erdogan, Trump has said he’s “in love” with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and, of course, praised Vladimir Putin.
6) He has ignored American intelligence agencies, relying instead on foreign governments. He has repeatedly disputed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, favoring Vladimir Putin’s version of what happened over the findings of our own intelligence community.
Donald Trump claims to be a patriot at the same time as he sells out America. He has brazenly sought private gain from foreign governments at the expense of the American people. Instead of putting “America First,” he has repeatedly put “Donald First.”
Commentary
Trump brags about his fight against overseas terrorism — while driving a spike in domestic terrorism at home
Donald Trump desperately wanted the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to be a personal triumph, one that would support his hopeless obsession with wiping away the legacy of Barack Obama. But Trump's big moment as a self-proclaimed enemy of terrorism was swiftly undermined by his own incompetence, after reports that Baghdadi was killed despite Trump's mishandling of the situation and after Trump was booed and heckled at a World Series game in Washington.
Commentary
Cable-news pundits prove they’re dangerously out of touch by scolding Americans for not respecting our Mad King
The last 36 hours have illustrated two horrible truths about this era. First, there are way too many Americans who still accept Donald Trump’s word as truth. Second, too many of us believe Trump deserves the presidential deference we usually reserve for normal times and normal chief executives.
This article was originally published at Salon
Neither of those things is remotely acceptable.
When we first heard the news of the bombing raid that reportedly killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the news came from the president himself in the form of a public address from the White House. While it was entirely plausible that U.S. special forces finally zeroed in on the location of the Islamic State leader, hammering Idlib with firepower from a handful of Chinook helicopters, I justifiably refused to accept the news from Trump himself. None of us should have. Remarkably, though, given everything we know about the unrivaled mendacity of this president, journalists as well as observers at home believed him, at least for a while.
Breaking Banner
Syria is still a bewildering mess — with or without the US
Time was, conflict in the Middle East was complicated. Trump changed all that.
Given the betrayal of the Kurds as a result of the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops, ISIS prisoners on the loose and an alleged ceasefire with Turkish-funded fighter-bombers and jihadis that’s been shaky at best, one thing’s been clear: The mess in northeastern Syria is all Trump’s fault.
In 2019, maybe. Few, even in his own party, dispute Trump’s incompetence in Syria or in other global hot spots. Whatever the outcome of Trump’s volatile presidency, it’s unlikely he’ll spend his golden years lecturing on foreign policy to rapt audiences at Oxford, Cambridge or Harvard. It’s doubtful the much-ballyhooed (by him) killing of Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi on Oct. 27 in northwestern Syria will help Trump’s standing as a less-than-deft statesman.