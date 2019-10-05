Donald Trump threw Rick Perry under the boat for causing his Ukraine scandal: report

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was blamed by President Donald Trump for the phone call with Ukraine that has resulted in impeachment hearings, according to a bombshell new report by Axios.
“President Trump told House Republicans that he made his now infamous phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the urging of Energy Secretary Rick Perry — a call Trump claimed he didn’t even want to make,” Axios reported. “Trump made these comments during a conference call with House members on Friday, according to 3 sources on the call.”
One source paraphrased Trump’s comments on the call.
“Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call. The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquified natural gas] plant,” was how the statement was recalled.
Trump also reportedly warned that more would be coming out about the former Texas governor’s role in the call.
Minority Leader McCarthy (R-CA), Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) were all reportedly on the call.
Other administration officials caught up in the scandal include Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
