Don’t expect John Bolton to spill the beans on Trump: ex-Pentagon staffer
Former Pentagon speechwriter John Gans authored a piece for Politico Wednesday and spoke to CNN about his experience with John Bolton.
Bolton has just been deposed by Congress and is slated to appear Nov. 7.
“Well, John Bolton sort of came up in Washington at a time where the presidency was really at its lowest point,” Gans described. “He arrived in Washington after Watergate as a Nixon White House intern. And he actually thought Congress really overreacted to Watergate and spent much of his career sort of much of the 1980s defending the president and the White House from investigations into foreign policy. He fought against Iran Contra. Actually fought against Congress’ investigating a drug deal. As the impeachment fight shapes into a battle between Congress and the White House over the ability to hold the president accountable for foreign policy, it’s hard to imagine John Bolton coming out and sort of counteracting everything he’s done over his entire career to, sort of, get revenge or perhaps undermine President Trump.”
Bolton is said to be an avid supporter of government institutions, a belief that comes in conflict with the Trump White House.
Host Brooke Baldwin played a clip of a Bolton appearance where told Fox Business News that the president has all of the power and control he needs and can do anything he wants. She noted that Bolton was raising red flags on Ukraine before he was shoved out.
“I think some of what we’re seeing reported in some of what we’re hearing from the testimony of some of the people that worked for John Bolton suggested Bolton was concerned and started to sort of establish a paper trail with the lawyers both at the White House and at the State Department,” said Gans.
He went on to say that the Fox appearance gives a hint into what Bolton will likely testify, and it won’t be expansive. Bolton also indicated he blamed the chief of staff and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland for all of the Ukraine issues.
Watch the interview below:
CNN
