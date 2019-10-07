Economic adviser Larry Kudlow: ‘I honestly don’t know’ if Trump was serious about China probing Biden
Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said on Monday that he was not sure if President Donald Trump is serious about having China investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Speaker to reporters outside the White House, Kudlow was reportedly asked about Trump’s recent call for China to investigate his political rival.
“I honestly don’t know,” Kudlow said when asked if Trump was serious.
"I don't honestly know, I don't honestly know," Kudlow said when asked whether Trump was joking when he said the Chinese should investigate the Bidens. (correcting earlier Tweet)
Kudlow later became frantic when he was pressed on Trump’s obsession with having Joe Biden investigated.
“How can you delink the trade negotiations from the president’s public call for China to investigate the Bidens?” NBC’s Kristen Welker wondered.
“I — uh — you know, I’ll let the president answer that,” he stuttered. “He’s taken that question and said there’s not linkage whatsoever.”
“How does it impact your talks, are you concerned it will?” the reporter pressed.
“I guarantee you there will be no linkage,” Kudlow snapped.
‘Unpatriotic cowards!’ Meghan McCain goes off on GOP silence on Trump abandoning Kurds
Meghan McCain angrily denounced her fellow Republicans who are standing silent after President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds.
The White House suddenly announced that U.S. troops would not provide cover for Kurds in northern Syria, where Turkey plans to conduct a strike, and the conservative co-host changed a panel topic to call out Republicans for backing the move.
"I'm going a little bit rogue," McCain said, with host Whoopi Goldberg's blessing, "but I've been so mad this morning and so upset about this news that we are abandoning our Kurdish allies in the Middle East. These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside. All we did was arm them, and they fought for America."
A timeline of US involvement in Syria since 2011
As US forces pull back from parts of northern Syria and make way for a threatened Turkish military offensive, here is a recap of Washington's involvement in the Syrian conflict.
- Pressure on Assad -
On April 29, 2011, a month after the first protests in Syria that were met with brutal force by the regime, Washington imposes sanctions on several Syrian officials.
The measures extend to President Bashar al-Assad the following month.
On August 18, US president Barack Obama and Western allies for the first time explicitly call on Assad to stand down.
In October, the US ambassador leaves Syria for "security reasons". Damascus recalls its ambassador from Washington.
Key Republicans — and Fox & Friends — outraged over Trump pullback in Syria
Influential Republicans including staunch allies of Donald Trump in Congress angrily criticized the president Monday for pulling back US troops from key areas of northern Syria, warning the move abandons battlefield allies the Kurds.
Senator Lindsey Graham said he will call on Congress to reverse the sudden decision to withdraw American forces from positions along or near Turkey's border with Syria, essentially greenlighting Ankara's long-threatened move against the Kurds and raising fears of a jihadist comeback.
Graham, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and one of Trump's most outspoken supporters, described the move as "a disaster in the making."