Economic adviser Larry Kudlow: ‘I honestly don’t know’ if Trump was serious about China probing Biden

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said on Monday that he was not sure if President Donald Trump is serious about having China investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Speaker to reporters outside the White House, Kudlow was reportedly asked about Trump’s recent call for China to investigate his political rival.

“I honestly don’t know,” Kudlow said when asked if Trump was serious.

"I don't honestly know, I don't honestly know," Kudlow said when asked whether Trump was joking when he said the Chinese should investigate the Bidens. (correcting earlier Tweet) — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 7, 2019

Kudlow later became frantic when he was pressed on Trump’s obsession with having Joe Biden investigated.

“How can you delink the trade negotiations from the president’s public call for China to investigate the Bidens?” NBC’s Kristen Welker wondered.

“I — uh — you know, I’ll let the president answer that,” he stuttered. “He’s taken that question and said there’s not linkage whatsoever.”

“How does it impact your talks, are you concerned it will?” the reporter pressed.

“I guarantee you there will be no linkage,” Kudlow snapped.

