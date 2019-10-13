Quantcast
Connect with us

Economic indicators aren’t looking good as Trump heads into reelection: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

There’s a gloomy outlook on the global economy, according to the economic indicators outlined by the International Monetary Fund and the Institute of International Finance.

Axios reported Sunday that they lowered the growth forecast for 2019 as a result of “a synchronized slowdown.”

The IMF’s new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva warned of the slowdown as the IMF revealed they expect slower growth in 90 percent of the world and that “growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump has been taking credit for the successes of a national and global economy since he was elected in Nov. 2016. It’s unclear if Trump can manage to be in the 10 percent of the world that doesn’t stagnate as he heads into election season.

Read the full report from Axios, and the research from The Brookings Institute published in the Financial Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The president’s ‘America First’ policy has been replaced by a ‘Trump First’ strategy: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Jackson Diehl outlined in a Sunday column that President Donald Trump may have promised his supporters an "America First" presidency, but it's quickly become a "Trump First" policy instead.

In the column, Diehl explained it took Trump about one month to completely destroy his 2016 campaign promise.

"Thanks mostly to the president's increasingly unhinged behavior," he began, "Trump's corruption in Ukraine" and his disaster in Syria has blocked a more significant story of Trump's change on his "America First" policy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Economic indicators aren’t looking good as Trump heads into reelection: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

There's a gloomy outlook on the global economy, according to the economic indicators outlined by the International Monetary Fund and the Institute of International Finance.

Axios reported Sunday that they lowered the growth forecast for 2019 as a result of "a synchronized slowdown."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maggie Haberman details the insane few hours Trump had an impeachment lawyer — before he was basically out

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

For one brief day this week, President Donald Trump hired former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to help him with a recently launched impeachment inquiry by the House. It took mere hours before the footage was revealed of Gowdy attacking the previous White House for not providing requested documents about Hillary Clinton.

While an impeachment inquiry is supposed to give more teeth to a Congressional investigation, the White House has still refused to cooperate, comply with subpoenas or even allow department staffers to appear and answer questions.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image