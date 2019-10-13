Economic indicators aren’t looking good as Trump heads into reelection: report

There’s a gloomy outlook on the global economy, according to the economic indicators outlined by the International Monetary Fund and the Institute of International Finance.

Axios reported Sunday that they lowered the growth forecast for 2019 as a result of “a synchronized slowdown.”

The IMF’s new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva warned of the slowdown as the IMF revealed they expect slower growth in 90 percent of the world and that “growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade.”

President Donald Trump has been taking credit for the successes of a national and global economy since he was elected in Nov. 2016. It’s unclear if Trump can manage to be in the 10 percent of the world that doesn’t stagnate as he heads into election season.

Read the full report from Axios, and the research from The Brookings Institute published in the Financial Times.