‘Embarrassed’ GOP congressman drops his support for ‘despicable’ Trump over his betrayal of the Kurds

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump went off-script during a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, green-lighting a Turkish military operation targeting the Kurds in Syria. Trump’s act shocked top military brass, who viewed the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds, who’d fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops.

Even members of the Republican establishment, who tend to support Trump, were unhappy with the decision.

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus — who is not seeking re-election — called the president’s decision “terrible and despicable” during an interview on Thursday with KMOX. He further said the he’s “shocked, angered and embarrassed.”

Shimkus has previously defended Trump.

“My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment,” the Republican said in a statement last month.

But the lawmaker says he is no longer a supporter of the president.

“I called my chief of staff in DC, I said pull my name off the I-support-Donald-Trump-list,” Shimkus told KMOX.