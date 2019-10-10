Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Embarrassed’ GOP congressman drops his support for ‘despicable’ Trump over his betrayal of the Kurds

Published

13 mins ago

on

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump went off-script during a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, green-lighting a Turkish military operation targeting the Kurds in Syria. Trump’s act shocked top military brass, who viewed the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds, who’d fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops.

Even members of the Republican establishment, who tend to support Trump, were unhappy with the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus — who is not seeking re-election — called the president’s decision “terrible and despicable” during an interview on Thursday with KMOX. He further said the he’s “shocked, angered and embarrassed.”

Shimkus has previously defended Trump.

“My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment,” the Republican said in a statement last month.

But the lawmaker says he is no longer a supporter of the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I called my chief of staff in DC, I said pull my name off the I-support-Donald-Trump-list,” Shimkus told KMOX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassed’ GOP congressman drops his support for ‘despicable’ Trump over his betrayal of the Kurds

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump went off-script during a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdo?an, green-lighting a Turkish military operation targeting the Kurds in Syria. Trump's act shocked top military brass, who viewed the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds, who'd fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops.

Even members of the Republican establishment, who tend to support Trump, were unhappy with the decision. Outgoing Illinois Congressman John Shimkus—who is not seeking re-election—called the president's decision "terrible and despicable," reports KMOX. He further said the he's "shocked, angered and embarrassed." He added that he was withdrawing his support for President Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican lawyer reported Giuliani henchmen’s suspicious donations to authorities last summer

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Republican lawyer Trevor Potter was one of the people behind the indictment against the two associates of Rudy Giuliani indicted and arrested overnight.

Potter, who appeared multiple times on "The Colbert Report" to talk about campaign finance law, was a lawyer for the campaigns of John McCain and George H.W.Bush.

According to a release, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) was in part responsible for the arrests after flagging the concerning donations by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Disgusted’ former Bush DOJ official torches fellow Republicans for standing by Trump’s ‘horrendous behavior’

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Don Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, absolutely tore into his fellow Republicans for continuing to stand by President Donald Trump and his lawless actions.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Ayer said he found it "inexplicable" that the GOP was continuing to back the president even as he has openly lobbied for foreign governments to investigate his political opponents.

Continue Reading
 
 