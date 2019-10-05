Quantcast
Embattled GOP Senator Susan Collins rips ‘completely inappropriate’ misconduct by Trump

1 hour ago

Republican Senator Susan Collins distanced herself from President Donald Trump on Saturday morning during an appearance in her home state of Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reported on the comments Collins made following a firefighters memorial service.

“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,” Collins said.

“It’s completely inappropriate,” the GOP senator added.

Collings is up for re-election in 2020 and is on the list of GOP senators who are thought to be vulnerable amidst the growing foreign election interference scandal.

Trump has also been criticized by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).


Three Republicans senators have now criticized Trump — here’s what they’re saying

2 mins ago

October 5, 2019

Three Republican senators have now criticized President Donald Trump for soliciting foreign election interference.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called Trump's actions "wrong and appalling."

"When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," the former Republican presidential nominee tweeted on Friday.

Susan Collins ripped Trump for ‘completely inappropriate’ behavior — he’s why he can’t attack her

47 mins ago

October 5, 2019

President Donald Trump is unable to attack Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) the way he normally lashes out at Republican critics, NBC News White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained on Saturday.

“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,” Collins said, as the Bangor Daily News reported.

“It’s completely inappropriate," the GOP senator added.

