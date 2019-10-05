Embattled GOP Senator Susan Collins rips ‘completely inappropriate’ misconduct by Trump

Republican Senator Susan Collins distanced herself from President Donald Trump on Saturday morning during an appearance in her home state of Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reported on the comments Collins made following a firefighters memorial service.

“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,” Collins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s completely inappropriate,” the GOP senator added.

Collings is up for re-election in 2020 and is on the list of GOP senators who are thought to be vulnerable amidst the growing foreign election interference scandal.

Trump has also been criticized by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).