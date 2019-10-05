Quantcast
‘Enough is enough’: Joe Biden blasts Trump’s abuse of power in scathing Washington Post op-ed

Published

41 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to attacks on his family in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Saturday.

“Enough is enough. Every day — every few hours, seemingly — more evidence is uncovered revealing that President Trump is abusing the power of the presidency and is wholly unfit to be president. He is using the highest office in the land to advance his personal political interests instead of the national interest,” Biden wrote. “The president’s most recent violation of the rule of law — openly calling for China to interfere in our elections, as he stood on the South Lawn of the White House — is so outrageous, it’s clear he considers the presidency a free pass to do whatever he wants, with no accountability.”

“He does not understand the immense responsibility demanded of all those who hold the office of the president of the United States. He sees only the power — and how it can benefit just one person: Donald Trump,” Biden charged. “It’s the same cynical playbook he returns to again and again. But this time, it won’t work, because the American people know me — and they know him.”

“It all comes down to the abuse of power. That is the defining characteristic of the Trump presidency,” he declared.

Biden noted how Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr are all implicated in the scandal.

“We now know he has abused the foreign policy of the United States in an attempt to extract political favors from multiple countries. He has directly asked three foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections, including Russia, one of our greatest adversaries, and China, our closest competitor. He has corrupted the agencies of his administration — including the State Department, the National Security Council staff, the Justice Department and the office of the vice president — to do his personal political bidding,” Biden explained. “We also know that the people around him in the White House recognized just how profoundly wrong it was and worked overtime to cover up Trump’s abuses.”

“It is easy to be distracted by Trump’s daily outrages — to become obsessed with them or numb to them, or to normalize behavior that Americans would not have tolerated in any of the previous presidents in the nation’s history. Not me,” he wrote.

“And to Trump and those who facilitate his abuses of power, and all the special interests funding his attacks against me: Please know that I’m not going anywhere. You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family,” Biden vowed. “And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.”

Read the full op-ed.

