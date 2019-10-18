Eric Trump whines about ‘cheap shots’ after explaining why his family business stiffs contractors
Hundreds of contractors over the years have filed complaints against the Trump Organization, saying they weren’t paid the fees owed to them. Speaking to Yahoo Finance this Thursday, Eric Trump, who the organization’s Executive Vice President, defended his company’s record in a rather eyebrow-raising way.
“We believe in paying people when they do great jobs,” Donald Trump’s second eldest son said.
“We get people paid incredibly quickly. And we pay contractors,” he continued, adding that the Trump Organization only refuses to pay if a contractor doesn’t complete a job.
He went on to say that contractors weren’t paid because they “flaked out” or were “two months behind schedule.”
“It’s called the real world,” he said, referring to the allegations. “People like to take cheap shots at us.”
“In New York, we know what contractors are going to be incredible, what contractors are going to — I won’t use a word, but — take advantage of you,” he said. “And, you know, you have that institutional knowledge. You know your way around. You know the language. You know the laws. You know how things are built. You know what kind of foundations work in the ground.”
Trump supporters cry bitter tears after bus company they never bothered paying leaves them stranded
Hundreds of Trump supporters this week were left stranded by bus company U.S. Coachways after the organizers for a "March for Trump" rally in Washington D.C. failed to pay them.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that the Trump supporters had expected U.S. Coachways to pick them up and bring them to D.C. where they were set to rally against House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. After the buses never showed up, however, Trump supporters claimed that the bus company was part of a "deep state" conspiracy aimed at silencing their voices.
Fox News graphic busts White House press secretary for lying about Syria cease-fire
A Fox News chyron underlined a major lie by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
She still hasn't given an official press briefing, but Grisham made one of her frequent appearances on "Fox & Friends" to celebrate a cease-fire negotiated Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence that's already been broken.
"The president has an obligation to look out for the troops and look out for the country," Grisham said, justifying President Donald Trump's decision to remove troops from northern Syria and abandoned Kurdish allies to ethnic cleansing by Turkey.
"When (Turkish president Recep Tayyip) Erdo?an made it clear he was going to invade, the president acted decisively to pull our military out of the way," Grisham said. "He sent a delegation over to get a cease-fire. That takes time."
James Mattis finally fires back at Trump in a surprisingly funny charity speech
Former US defense secretary James Mattis said he was honored to be the "world's most overrated general" in a swipe at his former boss Donald Trump who insulted him earlier this week.
At a gala charity dinner in New York Thursday evening, Mattis told diners he had now "achieved greatness."
"I'm not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world's most overrated," he said.
"I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress," he said.
"So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me," he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.