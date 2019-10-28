EU agrees to further delay Brexit until January 31
The European Union has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay until Jan. 31 next year, EU Council chief Donald Tusk said in a Twitter post on Monday, just three days before the UK was due to exit the bloc.
“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK‘s request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020,” Tusk said of the idea of a “flexible extension”, which means Britain could go earlier if its fractious parliament ratifies the divorce bill.
The bloc now awaits an approval from London. Once that is in, a 24-hour countdown will start when member states can still object or else the decision will have been taken.
“This will allow for the decision to be formally adopted tomorrow,” an EU diplomat said.
An EU official warned, however, it might take as long as Wednesday, just a day before Britain would otherwise be due to leave the bloc on its current Oct. 31 deadline.
The decision came following a 30-minute meeting of the 27 EU ambassadors in Brussels after France dropped its objections that blocked the decision last week. Any delay to Brexit can only be granted unanimously by the 27 EU countries staying on together.
“The prospect of elections has strengthened significantly over the weekend,” a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Monday.
The third postponement of Brexit would come with conditions. They include a refusal to renegotiate their divorce agreement and giving a green light to the 27 capitals to meet without Britain to discuss the bloc’s future.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Sunday stepped up pressure on UK lawmakers to back an early election to break the impasse on Brexit three years after Britons voted to leave the EU.
A Downing Street source said the government would consider options including those proposed by opposition parties, after the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats (LD) said they wanted a new poll on Dec. 9.
The delay envisages that Britain could also be out on Dec. 1 or Jan. 1, should parliament ratify the withdrawal agreement in November or December, respectively.
The bloc might ask London to name a candidate for the EU’s new executive European Commission, which is comprised of one representative from every member state and currently due to takeover on Dec. 1.
More than three years after Britain voted to quit the EU, the country and its parliament remain divided over how, when and even whether to leave.
The matter has triggered a spiralling political crisis in the country where Johnson is now sparring with the House of Commons over calling an early election.
For the EU, the unprecedented loss of a member is a historic setback. But the 27 are also fed up with the intractable divorce, which is sapping time, energy and political capital that should be spent on jump-starting their economies and tackling security and other challenges.
With Baghdadi gone, who is heir to the ‘caliph’?
The US declaration of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death opens the question of his succession at the helm of the Islamic State jihadist organisation and analysts say the list looks short.
It was limited further on Sunday night after Kurdish fighters in Syria said they had killed IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir -- another well-known figure -- in a joint operation with US forces.
IS social media channels have not confirmed President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed in a US raid in Syria, nor alluded to potential successors.
But Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS, said two potential candidates stand out: Abu Othman al-Tunsi and Abu Saleh al-Juzrawi, who is also known as Hajj Abdullah.
Senator slams Trump for shattering yet another norm by keeping Pelosi in the dark about ISIS raid
After it was reported that President Trump left top Democratic leaders in the dark leading up to the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) slammed Trump, accusing him of violating a "long tradition" of presidents keeping both sides of the aisle in the loop when it comes to military operations.
"There is a long tradition of the President notifying leaders in Congress of both parties when there's a sensitive operation underway," Coons told CNN this Monday. "But to disrespect the speaker of the House, who is in the direct line of succession to the President, and to not inform bipartisan leaders in Congress, to only inform a few Republicans, I think was just one more important norm of cooperation shattered by this President."
Breaking Banner
Republicans aren’t flailing or desperate: Their attack on impeachment is strategic — and it just might work
President Trump left the safe bubble of his properties and his rallies to venture out into a world where people don't cheer ecstatically whenever he appears. He attended the fifth game of the World Series on Sunday night at Nationals Park in Washington, and was lustily booed by the crowd, some of whom also held up impeachment banners and chanted "Lock him up." Trump is not used to that sort of thing and he had a hard time hiding his discomfort.
He probably thought he was going to be received as a hero since earlier in the day he'd announced that U.S. Special Forces had staged a raid in Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Who has been declared dead several times before, to be fair.) No doubt he was gravely disappointed to turn on the TV and see that the impeachment inquiry that is bedeviling him remains at the top of the news. If he had it in his head that wagging the ("beautiful, talented") dog would tamp down impeachment talk, by the time he got into his jammies on Sunday night he must have realized that it didn't work.