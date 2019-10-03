Even Fox News is calling out Trump — and it’s causing ‘tension’ at the network: MSNBC’s Ari Melber
The Ukraine whistleblower scandal and its fallout is quickly snowballing into a nightmare for President Donald Trump. And as MSNBC’s Ari Melber noted on Thursday, even Fox News seems to be wavering — or at least internally quarreling.
“The impeachment probe of Donald Trump has many people rattled, including insiders in the Trump orbit,” said Melber. “Consider these new subpoena threats hang not only over him but people around him. Now there’s talk of a new career move.”
“We ought to start our own network and put some real news out there, because they are so bad, they are so bad for our country,” said Trump in a clip.
“There’s a context to this,” said Melber. “Because Fox News, of course, has embraced Trumpism in the modern era, but there are dissenting voices, to be fair and accurate. For example, Judge Andrew Napolitano, a frequent Fox analyst, is out in public saying what Trump did is criminal and impeachable.”
“Every member of his National Security Council said give him the aid, the Russian tanks are aimed their way,” said Napolitano in a clip. “But he held up that aid and instead asked for a favor, which arguably was for his political campaign. That was a violation of federal law. That is an impeachable offense.”
“That’s just one voice on the network, but it is a serious legal voice,” said Melber. “It’s clearly got some people rattled. Take a look at the politics of this at Rush Limbaugh’s view.”
“We’ve even got Never Trumpers now all over Fox News,” complained Limbaugh. “There’s nothing hard to defend about the phone call, you just don’t want to defend it. You know, Fox really ought to change the name of the network from the Fox News Channel to the Fox Never Trumper Network.”
“That’s overstatement, but there is a debate that has really percolated, including between two well-known anchors of the Fox audience — these people Trump knows all about, and it’s spilled out into the open,” said Melber.
“It is a crime for the president to solicit aid for his campaign from a foreign government,” said Napolitano in a clip on Tucker Carlson’s show.
“I think Judge Napolitano is a fool,” said fellow Fox commentator Joe DiGenova.
“Attacking our colleague on our air, in our work home, is repugnant,” said reporter Shepard Smith in yet another segment.
“Unlike some day side hosts I’m not very partisan,” said Carlson.
“The real issue is the phone call, the claim that the president pressured a foreign leader,” said Smith.
“That’s reportable, you can watch whatever channel you want,” added Melber. “I’m reporting it to you because Donald Trump does rely on people on that channel. He’s hired out of that channel. People leave the administration and go back to that channel. And this kind of tension is clearly a product of the tension around Donald Trump’s presidency and the threat of impeachment. Meanwhile, there’s this blunt message to the president himself.”
“First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you, I don’t work for you,” said host Neil Cavuto in another clip. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you.”
“And then consider Chris Wallace, who is a veteran of conservative Washington, with this message for viewers, and you can decide as you listen to it, who else it might have been intended for.”
“To dismiss this [whistleblower] as a political hack seems to me to be an effort by the president’s defenders to try to make something — to make nothing out of something and there is something here,” said Wallace.
“That’s Chris Wallace, fact-checking the president’s defenders, wherever they may be and wherever they may air,” said Melber.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump privately told Xi Jinping he would roll over on Hong Kong to get a trade deal: report
President Donald Trump has taken heavy criticism following revelations he also discussed former Vice President Joe Biden on a private call with Chinese President Xi Jinping — and hid it on the same highly classified server he used for the Ukraine call. But that was not the only damning thing about the call — in the same conversation with Xi, Trump also threw democracy protesters in Hong Kong under the bus for the sake of trying to undo his catastrophic trade war.
‘Art of the Deal’ co-author offers terrifying psychological analysis of why Trump is ‘falling apart’
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz noted that President Donald Trump is "falling apart" more than at any other time in his presidency — and is psychologically "paralyzed" by the fear of being held accountable for the Ukraine whistleblower scandal.
"You have been waiting for this, you have been waiting to see Donald Trump on the run," said anchor Ari Melber. "Is he more on the run in this Ukraine scandal than any time we’ve seen him since he became president?"
"I think the objective evidence is obvious that he is," said Schwartz. "I think what’s really interesting is to observe a level falling apart that — melting down that is so far beyond what we’ve seen in his press conference yesterday to watch him, especially in that moment where he was going back and forth with the reporter and see that he actually moved from fight, which is his normal physiological place, to what I would call freeze, which is an extreme version of fight where he literally was paralyzed and finally said, ask that guy a question, ask him a question."
Breaking Banner
‘This is insane’: George Conway says ‘Trump’s gotta go’ after bombshell about call with China
Prominent Republican attorney George Conway said it was imperative that President Donald Trump be removed from office after a bombshell report that the president sought dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from China during a June phone call.
"When President Donald Trump suggested — without prompting — that China should investigate Joe Biden and his son, he thrust another political grudge into what was already the world's most complicated and consequential relationship," CNN reported Thursday. "The move startled Chinese officials, who say they have little interest in becoming embroiled in a US political controversy. And it amounted to the latest extraordinary effort by Trump to openly request political assistance from foreign governments."