Even Republicans are ‘shell shocked’ and realize Trump is ‘not in control of himself’: CNN reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel said on Thursday that one of her Republican sources tells her that many lawmakers within the party were in a state of shock after President Donald Trump had a meltdown during a White House meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

During an interview with host Brooke Baldwin, Gangel described a real sense of horror among some GOP lawmakers who witnessed the president throwing a tantrum at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“We’ve spoken to a Republican source who was in the room and I’m told that they were alarmed at his demeanor,” she said. “Everyone left completely shaken, shell shocked. He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming.”

Gangel says that she then asked her source if Trump’s behavior was getting worse — and the source replied, “100 percent.”

“The source went on to talk to other senior Republicans in the meeting, they were also shaken up,” she said. “One used the word ‘sickened.'”

The Kurds have already rejected Trump’s ceasefire deal: Fox News reporter

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

The military alliance defending ethnic Kurds in northern Syria has already rejected a purported "ceasefire" agreement being touted by President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, the Syrian Democratic Forces are "rejecting the ceasefire" because it "achieves Turkey’s original goal of moving Kurds from the border and having them give up heavy weapons."

Yingst went on to say that Trump's deal with the Turkish government would essentially force the Kurds to give up territory that has for years been their home.

Not surprising that the SDF is rejecting the ceasefire.

Turkey quickly undermines Trump as he boasts about his deal-making: ‘This is not a ceasefire’

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

According to Turkey, President Donald Trump's so-called ceasefire in Syria isn't actually a ceasefire.

"Turkish FM Çavu?o?lu just now: 'We will suspend the Peace Spring operation for 120 hours for the PKK/YPG to withdraw. This is not a ceasefire,'" tweeted Turkey correspondent for The Economist.

https://twitter.com/p_zalewski/status/1184894093639475201

According to Vice President Mike Pence, the ceasefire will take place for just five days. It's unclear what will happen after those five days are up.

CNN's Matt Hoye noted the Turkish foreign minister's comments came around the same time that Trump was praising the deal.

EU and Britain just struck a Brexit deal — here’s what’s in it

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

"Fair and reasonable." That's how both Britain's Boris Johnson and the EU describe the new draft Brexit deal reached Thursday after days of intense haggling.

Here's what's in the accord -- and what each side gave up to get there.

- Northern Ireland -

Arrangements for the UK province of Northern Ireland were the trickiest part of the new deal, and the core of what has changed since last year's withdrawal agreement, which was rejected by British MPs.

The new protocol stipulates that Northern Ireland remains in Britain's customs territory, but in practice there would be a sort of customs border between the province and the mainland.

Continue Reading
 
 
