‘Everyone is getting a little shaky at this point’: Trump’s scandals ignite GOP anxiety as Dems push impeachment
The Senate Republicans who have been willing to openly criticize President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal have so far been a small group ranging from Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Many other GOP senators have been rallying to the president’s defense. Nonetheless, an impeachment inquiry led by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives has been a major source of anxiety among Republicans, and reporters Robert Costa and Philip Rucker examine some of that anxiety in an October 6 report for the Washington Post.
“Even as polling shows an uptick in support nationally for Trump’s impeachment,” Costa and Rucker report, “his command over the Republican base is uncontested, representing a stark warning to any official who dares to cross him.”
For their report, Costa and Rucker note, the Washington Post interviewed “21 lawmakers, aides and advisers, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly.” And those interviews, Costa and Rucker stress, underscore the “anxiety gripping the Republican Party.”
Brendan Buck, whose served as an adviser to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, told the Post, “Everyone is getting a little shaky at this point. Members have gotten out on a limb with this president many times only to have it be cut off by the president. They know he’s erratic, and this is a completely unsteady and developing situation.”
Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona told the Post that Republicans lawmakers in Congress are fearful that Trump will “exact revenge” if they speak out against him.
Flake explained to the Post, “There is a concern that he’ll get through it and he’ll exact revenge on those who didn’t stand with him. There is no love for the president among Senate Republicans, and they aspire to do more than answer questions about his every tweet and issue. But they know this is the president’s party, and the bargain’s been made.”
A GOP strategist, interviewed on condition of anonymity, told the Post that the Ukraine scandal is a “disaster” for the Republican Party — and the strategist is advising Senate Republicans to “say as little as possible” publicly.
A former Trump Administration senior official, also interviewed anonymously, confirmed to the Post that many GOP lawmakers are still terrified to publicly say anything against the president — although more of them might find the courage to speak out if they decide they are not alone.
“Nobody wants to be the zebra that strays from the pack and gets gobbled up by the lion,” that interviewee told the Post. “They have to hold hands and jump simultaneously … Then, Trump is immediately no longer president, and the power he can exert over them and the punishment he can inflict is, in the snap of a finger, almost completely erased.”
REVEALED: Former Rudy Giuliani aides stunned that their one-time boss has gone ‘crazy’
Ken Frydman, who served as Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's press secretary during his successful 1993 mayoral campaign, has written a column for the New York Times in which he describes the shock that he and his fellow former Giuliani loyalists feel at watching their one-time boss make a nonstop fool of himself on cable news.
Frydman begins by describing the admiration he once had for Giuliani, which continued even after the former New York mayor began acting as President Donald Trump's top defender on cable news.
Former GOP congresswoman calls out Pompeo for trying to shrug off Trump’s Ukraine scandal
On Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that there was nothing wrong with Trump's outreach to Ukraine, which prompted an intel whistleblower to lodge a complaint that sparked Democrats' impeachment proceedings.
Pompeo said that foreign leaders asked each other for help all the time. That the president's behavior doesn't bother him "a lick."
"It's win/win, best for all of us," Pompeo told reporters. Appearing on CNN, former Congresswoman Mia Love (R-UT) pointed out that Pompeo is evading the heart of the issue.
"Well, you know, I like Mike Pompeo. I worked with him, I believe he -- he feels like he's doing his job," she said. "However, the problem that we have here is that he wasn't just looking at all corruption. It was the problem that comes into question that he's looking at a political opponent. That's where you kind of feel like, I wonder if Mike Pompeo was on the other end, he was saying, okay, are you asking me this just because he's a political opponent or are you asking me to look into this because you're concerned about corruption?"
Mitch McConnell admits Trump’s Syria withdrawal only benefits Russia and Iran
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Trump's withdrawal of troops from Syria will only help Russia and Iran.
McConnell has been attacked as "Moscow Mitch" for protecting President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation while scoring a major aluminum plant in his state from a Russian oligarch.
According to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, McConnell raised concerns about the decision, calling it "a precipitous withdrawal" and saying it "would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime."