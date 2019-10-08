‘Everything is a clown show’: Republican blasts Trump’s obstruction as his colleague Jim Jordan defends it
Fox News on Tuesday cut away from a press conference being held by Ohio Republican congressman Jim Jordan to interview another GOP member of Congress, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
“Everything is a clown show,” Kinzinger said as Jordan was defending the Trump administration’s decision to block Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from appearing for a scheduled interview with House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“Everybody in this process is losing credibility and, frankly, the American people have lost — and are losing — faith in the institutions of government and it is really disheartening to me,” he continued. “I think any time Congress calls somebody in to testify, it is the responsibility of that person to testify.”
However, Kinzinger also said he was sympathetic with Republicans like Jordan who argue that Sondland shouldn’t appear before Congress because the Democrats will allegedly treat him unfairly.
“But the reality is, if he is called in front of Congress he should come testify,” he added. “If they really believe it would help exonerate the president, I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it.”
Watch video below:
Breaking Banner
EU ambassador coordinated Ukraine scheme on personal cell phone State Dept won’t turn over to Congress: Schiff
Rep. Adam Schiff revealed the State Department is shielding evidence in the Ukraine scandal from congressional oversight.
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee blasted the White House decision to block testimony by EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who was a key figure in efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Screen shots of some of his text messages showed his involvement in the scheme, which involved President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and several State Department officials -- including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"We’re aware that he has text messages and emails on a personal device which have been provided to the State Department," Schiff told reporters, "and they are with holding those messages as well."
‘Everything is a clown show’: Republican blasts Trump’s obstruction as his colleague Jim Jordan defends it
Fox News on Tuesday cut away from a press conference being held by Ohio Republican congressman Jim Jordan to interview another GOP member of Congress, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
"Everything is a clown show," Kinzinger said as Jordan was defending the Trump administration’s decision to block Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from appearing for a scheduled interview with House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham about to find out whether all his sucking up to Trump was worth it
Sen. Lindsey Graham has been one of President Donald Trump's most obsequious allies in Congress, but now he's facing a moment of truth.
The South Carolina Republican went on Twitter and Fox News to strongly criticize the president's decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria, and has now found himself with an opportunity to get a return on his sucking up, according to conservative Jonathan Last in a new column for The Bulwark.
"Lindsey Graham has spent three years abasing himself in front of Donald J. Trump," Last wrote. "Three years in which he has had to publicly repudiate just about everything he’s ever said. And he did it all with an eye toward a moment like this: When Trump might do something impulsive and dangerous to American foreign policy."