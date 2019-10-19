Quantcast
‘Everything is coming apart’: Ex-Trump officials panicked his presidency is in unstoppable collapse

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that former members of President Donald Trump’s administration see his presidency as mortally endangered and coming more unglued by the day — although they differ on whether Trump was always like this, or whether they simply have had a personal epiphany about the man they once worked for.

“It’s just looking like everything is coming apart,’ one former administration official told Politico. Another said it is a “pipe dream” to constrain Trump because “Everyone who has tried had eventually failed in some way.”

One of the key moments, for many of them, was White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitting, and then trying to walk back, that Trump indeed engaged in a quid pro quo in his attempts to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The wheels are not off the car. The situation is way worse than that. The car has been impounded and we are now waiting to figure out what the fine is and to see whether or not we’re going to get the car back,” said Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s communications director for ten days before being fired in spectacular fashion. “Mulvaney is a good Catholic and in fairness to him, that was a full-blown Catholic confessional on Thursday afternoon.”


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s prosecutor pursues expansion of probe to discredit Russia investigation: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

On Saturday, NBC News reported that John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate right-wing allegations of misconduct in the Russia investigation, plans to interview a number of prominent members of the intelligence community. On his list is former CIA director John Brennan, a common bogeyman of President Donald Trump and his allies due to his on-air criticism of the president.

Durham's investigation has been touted by the right for months as Trump's chance to root out supposed evil actors in the "Deep State" responsible for opening the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia in the first place.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers openly revolting against Trump’s ‘indefensible’ decision to hold G7 at his golf resort

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

Already reeling from criticism from within his own party for withdrawing U.S. troops in Syria setting off the slaughter of Kurds by invaders from Turkey, Donald Trump is now being openly condemned by GOP lawmakers over his decision to hold next year's G7 conference at one of his golf resorts.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Republicans are openly complaining that the president's decision is putting them on the spot when asked to defend the president's blatant play to personally profit from the annual get-together.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

America is being held hostage by a bloody madman — and he’s in the White House

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

These are the most frightening words Trump has uttered since becoming president:

“Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart.”

He said this at a campaign rally, naturally. In Texas, naturally. He tossed out the remark like just another chunk of red meat, so we can assume he meant what he said, because that’s when Trump tells us who he is, when he’s standing before an adoring crowd and he goes “off script.”

Trump’s entire presidency has been “off script,” but it’s telling when his excursions into the la-la land of his mind are this specific. He was speaking of the Kurds and the Turks, who have been engaged in bloody battles along the border between Syria and Turkey ever since Trump effectively gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to invade Syria on Oct. 5. Kurdish forces have already lost as many as 11,000 since they began fighting ISIS alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Now hundreds more have died, and thousands may yet lose their lives. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and are refugees. It’s a bloody disaster that Trump refers to as a fight between children on a playground.

Continue Reading
 
 
