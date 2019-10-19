‘Everything is coming apart’: Ex-Trump officials panicked his presidency is in unstoppable collapse

“It’s just looking like everything is coming apart,’ one former administration official told Politico. Another said it is a “pipe dream” to constrain Trump because “Everyone who has tried had eventually failed in some way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key moments, for many of them, was White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitting, and then trying to walk back, that Trump indeed engaged in a quid pro quo in his attempts to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The wheels are not off the car. The situation is way worse than that. The car has been impounded and we are now waiting to figure out what the fine is and to see whether or not we’re going to get the car back,” said Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s communications director for ten days before being fired in spectacular fashion. “Mulvaney is a good Catholic and in fairness to him, that was a full-blown Catholic confessional on Thursday afternoon.”