Evidence in Jeffrey Epstein death points to homicide — not suicide: Former NYC medical examiner
A former New York City medical examiner and forensic pathologist says the evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein case points not to suicide – as has been officially declared – but homicide. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.
Dr. Michael Baden appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning to announce the ligature marks on Epstein’s neck are more consistent with homicide.
Baden also offered up a list of irregular actions during the time of Epstein’s demise.
Among them, two guards in charge of Epstein were asleep, Baden says. And Epstein’s roommate “was pulled away,” he alleges. Also the video tape was missing, says Baden.
Baden also wants to know whose DNA is on the ligatures – the sheets that were used to hang Epstein.
“Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and observed the autopsy, told Fox News its findings are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging,” Fox News reports. “He noted that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, as well as one fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple, Baden told Fox News.”
“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” says Baden who notes that the federal government should re-open the case.
