Ex-GOP congressman wants impeachment probe expanded to four senior Trump officials — including Mike Pence

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) suggested that Democrats should impeach not just President Donald Trump, but Vice President Mike Pence, and three other senior administration officials.

“David Jolly, I remember the scene in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ where they’ve all got the hats on, and you don’t know where the real one,” said anchor Nicolle Wallace. “This does have this feel of information and suspects and suspicious conduct, suspicious packages moving around with lightning speed.”

“Raskin said something at the very end of the sound we had, Nicolle, that I found intriguing,” said Jolly. “He said, ‘Concerns of people who felt like they may be in the way of what Giuliani was trying to do, State Department employees in the way of what Giuliani was trying to do.’ Look, we don’t know the gravity of that reference by Raskin. But it points to the bigger picture, and I alluded to it earlier in the show.”

“I think that the House Democrats should expand their impeachment inquiry to include not just the president, but the secretary of state, the OMB director, the vice president, and the attorney general,” continued Jolly. “That does not mean that it would lead to impeachment charges against each one of them. But we see enough information coming out of state that Pompeo knew what was going on and is probably protecting Giuliani.”

“It’s an unbelievable statement,” said Wallace. “You think the inquiry would allow them to sharpen their investigative tools, I’m guessing?”

“Yes,” said Jolly. “We know AG Barr was traveling the world getting intel relating to this, and it all points back to Ukraine. We know the president’s conduct, we know Pompeo was on the call. Who knew what, when, is going to expand beyond the Oval Office, and I think it’s worth investigating whether it results in impeachment articles against senior officials other than the president or not.”

Watch below: