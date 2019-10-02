Ex-GOP congressman wants impeachment probe expanded to four senior Trump officials — including Mike Pence
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) suggested that Democrats should impeach not just President Donald Trump, but Vice President Mike Pence, and three other senior administration officials.
“David Jolly, I remember the scene in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ where they’ve all got the hats on, and you don’t know where the real one,” said anchor Nicolle Wallace. “This does have this feel of information and suspects and suspicious conduct, suspicious packages moving around with lightning speed.”
“Raskin said something at the very end of the sound we had, Nicolle, that I found intriguing,” said Jolly. “He said, ‘Concerns of people who felt like they may be in the way of what Giuliani was trying to do, State Department employees in the way of what Giuliani was trying to do.’ Look, we don’t know the gravity of that reference by Raskin. But it points to the bigger picture, and I alluded to it earlier in the show.”
“I think that the House Democrats should expand their impeachment inquiry to include not just the president, but the secretary of state, the OMB director, the vice president, and the attorney general,” continued Jolly. “That does not mean that it would lead to impeachment charges against each one of them. But we see enough information coming out of state that Pompeo knew what was going on and is probably protecting Giuliani.”
“It’s an unbelievable statement,” said Wallace. “You think the inquiry would allow them to sharpen their investigative tools, I’m guessing?”
“Yes,” said Jolly. “We know AG Barr was traveling the world getting intel relating to this, and it all points back to Ukraine. We know the president’s conduct, we know Pompeo was on the call. Who knew what, when, is going to expand beyond the Oval Office, and I think it’s worth investigating whether it results in impeachment articles against senior officials other than the president or not.”
‘He doesn’t get it’: Family farms, Ag advocates hit back after Secretary Sonny Perdue says small dairy farms destined to die
"Five years of plunging farm prices, increasing bankruptcies, and climbing suicide rates were not discussed by Perdue. His message to them was basically, stop whining, your demise is inevitable."
Furious family farmers flamed Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Wednesday after comments he made on the future of the dairy business that cast doubt on the future of small farms during a stop in Wisconsin Tuesday.
"Government is supposed to work for the people, not tell them to go to hell."—Jim Goodman, National Family Farm Coalition
Breaking Banner
Black Twitter has a field day after finding out Stacey Dash listed as ‘white’ on arrest report
While not much is known about the circumstances surrounding the domestic violence arrest of actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash, Twitter lit up yesterday after someone got ahold of her arrest report and pointed that she listed herself as a white woman on the report.
Dash was arrested on Sunday night and charged with domestic battery against her husband Jeffrey Marty. She has reportedly claimed that she was acting in self-defense.
Dash's father is known to be a black man from Barbados and her mother is reportedly Mexican-black.