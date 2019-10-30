Ex-Mattis aide gives scathing rebuke of Trump: ‘More fixated on pinning medals on his own chest’ than protecting US
Guy Snodgrass, the former chief speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis, painted a scathing portrait of President Donald Trump during a Wednesday interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.
During the interview, Snodgrass discussed his new book — titled “Holding the Line: Inside Trump’s Pentagon with Secretary Mattis” — and described how difficult it was to actually get Trump to focus on crucial national security issues during briefings.
“When you’re in that type of scenario, you want a president to walk into that room and be laser focused on national security, on what’s best for the american public and of course strengthening our alliances and partnerships around the world,” Snodgrass explained. “For him to walk in with a scowl on his face, automatically dismissing anything that Secretary Mattis or Tillerson was going to share with him about America’s place in this world, and the importance of our military and what we do abroad, was very disruptive.”
The former Mattis aide then broke down the kinds of things that actually did hold the president’s attention.
“When you realize President Trump is more fixated on undermining his predecessor and pinning medals on his own chest, it’s one of those things where, again, that’s not where his focus should be,” he explained.
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Elie Honig lays out all the damning evidence gathered against Trump — so far
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Wednesday succinctly laid out all the damning evidence that's been piling up against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment inquiry, and how it all adds up to bad news for the White House.
At the start of the segment, Honig showed how Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in and of itself showed major abuse of power by the president.
CNN
‘The real whistleblower’ was Rudy Giuliani — because he admitted to the whole Ukraine scheme: CNN’s Cuomo
Republicans appear to still be trying, covertly, to get the identity of the whistleblower in the Trump administration whose warning kicked off the whole Ukraine investigation.
But on Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo pointed out that there is no need to rely on the whistleblower's complaint anymore, because several people have corroborated key facts about the scandal — including President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
"The president of the United States used the power of his office to get investigations of political rivals, full stop," said Cuomo. "He didn't succeed. It doesn't make the ask okay. Lt. Col. Vindman is only the latest to point out that investigating Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security. How else do we know? The texts from Volker, the testimony, the transcript of the call itself, television interviews, including on this show."
Breaking Banner
Trump has ‘jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety’ with his desire for ‘revenge’: Chair Adam Schiff
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ripped President Donald Trump for endangering the physical safety of the White House whistleblower with his efforts to "exact political revenge."
CNN's Anderson Cooper interrupted a conversation with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to go live to Schiff's comments following 10-hours of testimony by National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.
"The president would love to punish the whistleblower," Schiff said.
The president’s comments and actions have jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety. The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower," he continued. "Our committee will not be a part of that."