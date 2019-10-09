Quantcast
Ex-Trump aide suggests Turkey is blackmailing Trump: ‘He is doing this for himself’

1 min ago

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump gave Turkey the green light to slaughter America’s Turkish allies in Syria because the president is being blackmailed.

“If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making,” Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC) tweeted Wednesday. “Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS.”

Scaramucci suggested that Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should launch an investigation into what motivated Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

“Ask yourself Graham, what do they have on Trump?” Scaramucci asked.

“It isn’t just the tower in Turkey,” he suggested.

“He has no ideology or care for anyone. He is doing this for himself. Find out why. . .” Scaramucci suggested.

Trump’s 12,000 lies have earned 1,010 Pinocchios — yet he whines about Adam Schiff’s credibility

37 mins ago

October 9, 2019

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the credibility of House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), yet has far greater credibility issues himself, The Washington Post fact-checker explained on Wednesday.

"Hasn’t Adam Schiff been fully discredited by now? Do we have to continue listening to his lies?" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Glenn Kessler, the fact checker for The Post, put Trump's attacks in context.

"Adam Schiff earned 4 Pinocchios last week and Trump can't stop talking about it. The White House impeachment letter cited that fact check twice," Kessler noted.

Trump instantly responds to Biden’s call for impeachment: ‘So pathetic — I did nothing wrong’

1 hour ago

October 9, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden finally called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” he continued. “He should be impeached.”

Trump quickly lashed out at Biden -- and his family -- on Twitter.

Joe Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment: ‘He’s shooting holes in the Constitution’

1 hour ago

October 9, 2019

Joe Biden says President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The former vice president forcefully called for Trump's impeachment during a campaign speech Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire, saying the president has "indicted himself."

"No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior," Biden said.

"Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden added. "He should be impeached."

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up campaign dirt on Biden.

