Ex-Trump aide’s lawyer calls on White House counsel to preserve Ukraine documents

On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, an attorney representing President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill, called on White House Counsel John Eisenberg to preserve copies of all White House records relating to the Ukraine scandal:

Eisenberg could also be acting to preserve documents if he had a reasonable basis to believe they could be destroyed or altered. It’s what a responsible lawyer would do. https://t.co/KDZFY1zG3w — Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) October 16, 2019

Wolosky was responding to a new report from The New York Times that the White House is launching an internal investigation of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he apparently tried to hold extra military aid over his head in return for helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hill testified before the House in the impeachment investigation behind closed doors earlier this week. During her testimony, she is reported to have vouched for former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump allegedly fired after she was unwilling to participate in the scheme to go after Biden.