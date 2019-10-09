Experts warn Trump is ‘literally re-litigating Watergate’ after DOJ argues court was wrong to hand over grand jury material in Nixon impeachment inquiry
Lawyers for the Trump Justice Department stunned a federal judge Tuesday by arguing courts in 1974 were wrong to approve the release of Watergate documents to Congress during the impeachment inquiry into President Richard Nixon.
According to Politico‘s Darren Samuelsohn, Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Shapiro said during a hearing that if the Watergate case came before the court today, there would be a “different result.”
“Wow, okay,” responded U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell. “The department is taking an extraordinary position in this case.”
DEVELOPING Trump Justice Dept. asks U.S. judge to reject House Judiciary Committee request for Mueller grand jury materials, argues courts in 1974 wrongly gave Congress the Watergate grand jury 'roadmap' that led to President Nixon's impeachment.
— Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) October 8, 2019
"Wow, O.K.," responded U.S. Chief District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington, D.C., sounding unpersuaded. "As I said, the department is taking an extraordinary position in this case."
— Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) October 8, 2019
The exchange came during arguments on the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena for the grand jury evidence behind former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
Observers on social media echoed Judge Howell’s stunned reaction to the Justice Department’s argument.
“You know you’re on the wrong side of history—and the law—when you’re arguing that Nixon turned over too many documents,” tweeted Chris Yu, fellow at the Miller Center.
Others piled on:
Literally relitigating Watergate! https://t.co/NZhYFQxKQV
— Dan Froomkin (@froomkin) October 8, 2019
The DOJ has been diminished to arguing that Nixon’s impeachment inquiry was illegal in order to protect Trump. https://t.co/yxdyESuxEi
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 8, 2019
Shorter version: Trump admin argues in court that Nixon was treated SO unfairly. https://t.co/D3z4ZDiopb
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 8, 2019
Politico reported that attorneys for the Justice Department said House Democrats “should be denied access to the Mueller grand jury materials, arguing that a congressional impeachment proceeding doesn’t meet the criteria to release them.”
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement following Tuesday’s hearing that he is “confident” in Democrats’ case.
“We are gratified at the seriousness with which the court addressed our petition for grand jury information relating to the House impeachment inquiry,” said Nadler. “We remain confident in our case and look forward to the resolution of this matter.”
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of 26 more sex assaults in explosive new book
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a new book by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy details dozens of new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against President Donald Trump.
"All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator" details 43 previously unreported cases in which Trump is accused of sexual misconduct — including 26 cases of assault that involved direct unwanted sexual contact.
Trump has already been accused by nearly two dozen women of groping, forcible kissing, and rape or attempted rape. One of the most recent accusations came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.
Breaking Banner
President’s spiritual adviser: ‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God’
President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White says she was ordered by God to serve the Republican president.
The prosperity gospel pastor explained that she was compelled to serve as chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board.
"Literally, the God aspect, like, what God told me to do, how I even got involved, because the one thing that I said, I'll never do politics," White said. "But when it came down to it, it wasn't about doing politics, it was about an assignment. To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God, and I won't do that."
Pastor Paula White claims that she was ordered by God to serve as an adviser to Trump: "To say 'no' to President Trump would be saying 'no' to God, and I won't do that." pic.twitter.com/7Z7uH4aneT
Progressive Dem warns Pompeo with call to suspend salaries of Trump officials holding ‘witnesses hostage’
After the Trump administration blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying before the House as part of the body's impeachment inquiry, Rep. Mark Pocan on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminding him of the federal law that prohibits paying the salary of any official who bars a government employee from communicating with Congress.
Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, demanded to know who ordered Sondland not to testify. As The Guardian reported, a State Department official left a voicemail with Sondland's lawyers early Tuesday morning ordering the ambassador not to attend House hearings.