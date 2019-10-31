Quantcast
‘Facts matter’: Top Fox News intelligence reporter Catherine Herridge resigns following Shep Smith’s exit

Published

1 min ago

on

Catherine Herridge, the chief intelligence correspondent for Fox News, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that she would be joining CBS News.

“I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day,” the statement released through Fox News said.

“I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter,” Herridge said in a second statement released by CBS.

Two sources told CNN that Herridge was in talks to leave Fox News prior to the departure of daytime anchor Shepard Smith.

Her last day at Fox will be Friday.

Watch a video of Herridge interviewing President Donald Trump earlier this year.

