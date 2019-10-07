Famed Harvard psychologist alarmed by Trump’s tweets: ‘Wouldn’t these normally trigger a mental health hold?’

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump alarmed military experts and fellow Republicans when he announced that he’d back a Turkish military operation in Syria. He then pivoted, claiming that he wouldn’t let Turkey go too far. As usual, the president announced the major policy shift via Twitter.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

In response, well-known Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert wondered if it was time for mental health professionals to intervene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Am I the only psychologist who finds this claim and this threat truly alarming?” he wrote. “Wouldn’t these normally trigger a mental health hold? Right and Left must set aside politics and agree that there is a serious problem here.”