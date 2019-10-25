Federal judge orders DOJ to hand over unredacted Mueller report and underlying materials to House Judiciary committee
The chief judge for the DC District Court has just ordered the Dept. of Justice to hand over to the House Judiciary Committee all portions of the Mueller report that were redacted due to grand jury restrictions, and “any underlying transcripts or exhibits referenced in the portions of the Mueller Report that were redacted.”
Politico calls it “a victory for Democrats in their effort to investigate whether Trump obstructed the long-running Russia probe.”
In major win for Democrats, federal judge orders Justice Deparment to turn over all redacted portions of the Mueller report, grand jury material and exhibits/transcripts to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30 pic.twitter.com/TbD5MoWd64
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2019
Trump’s ‘stonewall has basically crumbled’: MSNBC says John Bolton testimony could be ‘lights out moment’
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" broke down how testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton could be a "game-changer" by destroying President Donald Trump's defenses in the impeachment inquiry.
"NBC News today reporting on a possible bombshell in the impeachment investigation, for the first time in this country’s history a president’s own National Security Adviser could be a witness in the impeachment investigation into him," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. "NBC News reporting former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s lawyers have been in contact with committee officials amid reports of ongoing negotiations about a date for a closed-door deposition."
‘What the absolute hell is wrong with you?’ GOP lawmaker blasted after celebrating alleged Russian spy’s release from US jail
In the wake of news reports that Russian gun rights activist and alleged spy Maria Butina was released from federal prison this Friday after serving a 15-month sentence, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) took to Twitter and condemned her imprisonment as an example of growing "Russiaphobia" in the US.
"She served a ridiculously long sentence essentially for not filing the right paperwork," Massie tweeted. "But now she is free. Sadly, she was jailed to satiate the rampant Russophobia in the US these days. We are better than this."
Trump makes criminal justice reform about himself as he rants about Mueller
President Donald Trump on Friday used a forum on criminal justice reform hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center to bitterly complain about the impeachment inquiry taking place in the House of Representatives.
While talking about the importance of due process for people who have been criminally accused, the president declared himself to be the victim of a conspiracy.
"You see what's going on with the witch hunt," the president complained. "You see what's going on, it's a terrible thing that's going on in our country. No crimes! It’s an investigation in search of a crime."