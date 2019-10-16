Federal judge overturns ObamaCare’s transgender protections, because Jesus
A U.S. District Court judge in Texas has overturned the protections written into ObamaCare for transgender people, ruling they violate the religious rights of healthcare providers who hold religious beliefs that oppose the existence of transgender people.
On Tuesday Judge Reed O’Connor, appointed by President George W. Bush, “vacated an Obama-era regulation that prohibited providers and insurers who receive federal money from denying treatment or coverage to anyone based on sex, gender identity or termination of pregnancy,” The Hill reports.
That regulation also mandated healthcare providers perform medically necessary services for transgender patients.
O’Connor is known as the same federal judge who ruled the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional last year.
The Trump administration is supporting a large group of Republican state attorneys general working to strip protections from people with pre-existing conditions, and ultimately, have ObamaCare voided by the courts.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously busts Trump Jr’s hypocrisy with video of his dad bragging about nepotism
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Donald Trump Jr. for slinging charges of nepotism against Hunter Biden.
President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden and his family, and the president's namesake son accused the former vice president's son of corruption.
Don’t forget Hunter’s board seat at AMTRACK. His only qualification... you guessed it... his dad has been on a train before. https://t.co/UUhuteZrhD
Breaking Banner
Turkish president snubs Pence ahead of meeting: ‘When Trump comes here I’ll be talking’
Turkish President Tayyip Erdo?an thumbed his nose at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence had been scheduled to meet Thursday with the Turkish president in Ankara to urge an immediate ceasefire in Syria and work toward a negotiated settlement, but Erdo?an abruptly snubbed the U.S. vice president.
Erdo?an told Sky News that his own vice president, Fuat Oktay, would instead meet with Pence.
“When Trump comes here," Erdo?an said, "I’ll be talking.”
Turkey's president @RTErdogan tells @AlexCrawfordSky he will not speak with the US Vice President about a ceasefire in Syria during his visit - adding that he will only talk to President @realDonaldTrump.
Fox & Friends guest uncorks bonkers smear campaign against Ukraine ambassador who gave damning testimony
Tom Fitton, the president of the right-wing organization Judicial Watch, uncorked a bonkers conspiracy theory on Wednesday about former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
While appearing on "Fox & Friends," Fitton claimed that Yovanovitch had somehow acted improperly by trying to stop Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani from pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the president's political opponents.
"I'd like to see [Yovanovitch's] full transcript so we can see if members of Congress questioned her about this issue," he said. "The State Department's aware of this, guys, and it's about time we got a full explanation about why this ambassador... was so concerned about Biden and Ukraine and George Soros, who controversially was involved in Ukraine as well... why were they monitoring the president's lawyer and his son?"