‘Felony violation of law’: Experts stunned and horrified as Trump openly calls on China to dig up dirt on the Bidens

Published

2 hours ago

on

Legal, ethics, and political experts are responding to President Donald Trump stunningly calling on China to investigate his top political opponent, Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Thursday morning from the White House South Lawn Trump said “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

Trump also re-upped his call on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said, in a somewhat threatening manner.

Trump’s remarks were rambling and he repeatedly called on China to investigate the Bidens.

How damning was it?

“Speaking on trade with China moments before recommending that China investigate the Bidens, President Trump said that ‘I have a lot of options on China, but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power,’” NBC News reports.

“This is like the Ukrainian phone call but he just did it in the driveway,” historian and MSNBC contributor Meacham just said.

Here’s what other experts are saying.

Former Director of U.S. Office of Government Ethics:

Former federal prosecutor:

Political scientist at University College London:

Washington Bureau Chief, HuffPost:

Attorney and blogger:

New Republic journalist:

Noted conservative:

 

