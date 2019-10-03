‘Felony violation of law’: Experts stunned and horrified as Trump openly calls on China to dig up dirt on the Bidens
Legal, ethics, and political experts are responding to President Donald Trump stunningly calling on China to investigate his top political opponent, Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Thursday morning from the White House South Lawn Trump said “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”
Trump also re-upped his call on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
“If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said, in a somewhat threatening manner.
Trump’s remarks were rambling and he repeatedly called on China to investigate the Bidens.
How damning was it?
“Speaking on trade with China moments before recommending that China investigate the Bidens, President Trump said that ‘I have a lot of options on China, but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power,’” NBC News reports.
“This is like the Ukrainian phone call but he just did it in the driveway,” historian and MSNBC contributor Meacham just said.
Here’s what other experts are saying.
Former Director of U.S. Office of Government Ethics:
The man just renewed his solicitation of a foreign attack on our election and added a second country. This anti-American behavior is not something we can tolerate from a sitting President. His job — his sworn duty — is to defend America, not betray it. Enough. https://t.co/bkra6bYfzS
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 3, 2019
Former federal prosecutor:
1/ Trump just committed a felony violation of law by soliciting something of value in connection with a US election from a foreign gov’t on national TV. 52 U.S. Code § 30121. Violating the law isn’t necessary for Impeachment but it certainly warrants it. https://t.co/MqvdkAniTR
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 3, 2019
Political scientist at University College London:
This is impeachable and it’s no longer just about a call or a whistleblower. He’s saying it from the White House lawn. He must be removed from office. Trump is tying US foreign policy to his political interests. https://t.co/l2wPIdtG7D
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 3, 2019
Washington Bureau Chief, HuffPost:
Just like in 2016… it’s right there in the open. https://t.co/Wybfj6EOFb
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 3, 2019
Attorney and blogger:
I'll say this much for Trump. Unlike Nixon, who committed his crimes behind the scenes, Trump commits his in public while the news cameras are rolling.
— Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) October 3, 2019
New Republic journalist:
This is an impeachable offense. https://t.co/lRStZH7aVG
— Matt Ford (@fordm) October 3, 2019
Noted conservative:
Democrats should add this to the articles of impeachment. Just because Trump is saying it on camera doesn’t change the fact that it’s impeachable conduct to demand that a foreign country interfere in our election. https://t.co/fG8jrlDZ81
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 3, 2019
