Flood of government officials defying Trump and talking to Democrats is making GOP support for president ‘unsustainable’
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” national security journalist Natasha Bertrand told host Ayman Mohyeldin that the momentum is on Democrats’ side in the House impeachment proceedings — and that the endless parade of officials willing to testify could ultimately threaten Republican resolve to shield President Donald Trump.
“Let’s start with the latest developments on the impeachment probe,” said Mohyeldin. “Some key testimonies coming in. How have they tipped balance in terms of where the investigators want to take this investigation?”
“I think it’s made it really hard for Democrats to come up with any kind of timeline here about when they want to start actually writing the articles of impeachment, because they’ve been so pleasantly surprised by the amount of testimony they’ve gotten from current administration officials in defiance of the Pentagon, the White House and the State Department, who have ordered them not to testify,” said Bertrand. “So Democrats are really just compiling all of this evidence to use when they do start having these public hearings, when they do start writing the articles.”
“I think [Ukrainian envoy] Bill Taylor’s testimony this last week really tipped things over the edge,” continued Bertrand. “You see Republicans complaining a lot about the process, but you really don’t see that many of them defending the president on the substance of this, and that’s because it’s very difficult for them to dispute the things that a career diplomat, Bill Taylor, said during his testimony during a lengthy opening statement in which he detailed in extreme detail all of the things that he had pretty much been taking notes on for the last, you know, eight or nine months with regard to the Ukraine scandal outlining how the president had basically ordered military aid to Ukraine to be stopped in favor of these political investigations, so it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the Republicans I think to defend this president.”
“That’s why you saw Lindsey Graham come out and condemn the impeachment inquiry,” added Bertrand. “Because he was being so pressured by the House to just do something, and obviously it’s becoming more and more unsustainable for the Republicans to stand by in all of this because of the amount of officials that are just defying the administration and going to Capitol Hill to testify.”
Historically black college ripped for confining students in dorms so Trump could hold a rally
President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an event he was to hold on criminal justice reform at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, a historically black school, just after referring to his impeachment as a "lynching."
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," economist and author Julianne Malveaux pulled no punches while blasting him for using the institution as a "prop" to excuse his own racism.
"Talk to us for a moment about the significance of how he has used race in this country and why he is now being honored at this university," said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin.
GOP lawmakers need to realize ‘things are going to get a lot worse’ for Trump when impeachment is televised: conservative
On MSNBC Saturday, conservative editor and commentator Charlie Sykes deconstructed the GOP's process complaints on impeachment — and warned that it is blowing up in their faces.
"On the scale of one to ten, one being actual substance, where would you rank what we just witnessed there and these arguments that these congressmen were making?" asked host Ayman Mohyeldin.
"Oh, I would put this at an 11," said Sykes. "This was street theater. This was the Republican Party channeling its inner Code Pink. It's like being in a — playing chess, and you realized you've just been checkmated and you throw the board over. You try to turn the whole thing into a farce. And this is clearly what they're trying to do, that they — as the defenses crumble, they need to talk about the process, and to the extent that it is a darker and darker picture for the president, what they're trying to do is they're trying to turn it into a circus. But I think it backfired on them."
The White House is keeping Kellyanne Conway out of sight to avoid another Mick Mulvaney-like debacle
According to a report in Politico, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway is being kept off the airwaves and made unavailable to reporters over fears of a screw-up talking about impeachment in the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's floundering attempts to defend Donald Trump.
Despite Conway getting a minor scuffle with a Washington Examiner reporters over her relationship with her outspoken husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, the equally-outspoken Kellyanne has rarely been seen since the Democratic-led House began impeachment hearings on the President.