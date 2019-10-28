Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida GOP suffers ‘significant setback’ as $5 million fundraiser cancelled over ‘infighting’ and ‘turmoil’: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

Chaos in the Republican Party of Florida has resulted in the indefinite postponement of the group’s largest fundraiser.

On Monday morning, Politico’s Florida Playbook reported on the disarray among Florida Republicans.

“Newly hired Republican Party of Florida executive director Peter O’Rourke was hammered after investigators found rampant abuses in the Department of Veterans Affairs whistleblower office he previously ran. You can read more about that below, but let’s look ahead to what it could mean for the party at large,” Politico reported. “The bombshell caught nearly every state party official who will talk about it (looking at you Gov. Ron DeSantis and RPOF Chairman Joe Gruters) off guard, and has set the grassroots ablaze.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Politico then reported on “one of the worst kept secrets” in Tallahassee.

“The bombshell put one of the worst kept secrets in Florida politics into public view: planning for the Statesman’s Dinner is not going well. Only county Republican Executive Committees have so far purchased tables (no corporate or other sales yet), there is no keynote (President Donald Trump isn’t coming), and the $5 million DeSantis promised to raise for the event has not yet come through,” Politico reported.

The website also explained how they learned of the news.

“Why do we know this? The firing of former executive director Jennifer Locetta, a known entity who people liked, and the hiring of O’Rourke, who no one in the party knows or trusts yet, has angered many party officials. The lesson? Angry party officials are talkative party officials,” Politico reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after the report was published, the Florida Republican Party announced the dinner was being postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The postponement is a significant setback to the state Republican Party and potentially President Donald Trump, who will need to win Florida to secure his reelection in 2020. The annual dinner, which last year netted the party $500,000, is as much a pep rally as it is a fundraiser, serving to gin up excitement in a state where elections are decided on slim margins and voter turnout is critical. The snafu adds to the woes of a party already gripped by infighting over its leadership,” Politico reported. “It’s another blow to a party that has been in turmoil in recent weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Army Colonel to testify it was his ‘sacred duty’ to report Trump’s Ukraine call to superiors: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman give damning testimony against President Donald Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, The New York Times reported Monday.

"Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman of the Army, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, twice registered internal objections about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a “sense of duty,” he plans to tell the inquiry, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP suffers ‘significant setback’ as $5 million fundraiser cancelled over ‘infighting’ and ‘turmoil’: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Chaos in the Republican Party of Florida has resulted in the indefinite postponement of the group's largest fundraiser.

On Monday morning, Politico's Florida Playbook reported on the disarray among Florida Republicans.

"Newly hired Republican Party of Florida executive director Peter O’Rourke was hammered after investigators found rampant abuses in the Department of Veterans Affairs whistleblower office he previously ran. You can read more about that below, but let's look ahead to what it could mean for the party at large," Politico reported. "The bombshell caught nearly every state party official who will talk about it (looking at you Gov. Ron DeSantis and RPOF Chairman Joe Gruters) off guard, and has set the grassroots ablaze."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Put the elf back on the shelf’: Internet mocks news that Jeff Sessions could run for his old Senate seat

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, Politico reported that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering a run for his old Senate seat in Alabama — a move that would push him hard up against the filing deadline, throw him into an already-crowded primary that includes fired judge and accused pedophile Roy Moore and football coach Tommy Tuberville, and potentially draw opposition from President Donald Trump.

Whatever the political implications of the decision, commenters on social media had a field day, ruthlessly mocking Sessions:

Continue Reading
 
 